UNILAG students arriving from outside Lagos were met with frustration as private hostels they had paid for remained closed

Facing significant fee hikes, many are struggling to secure accommodations while university-managed hostels are still under renovation

With classes set to start, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is threatening to shut down the university over these issues

Akoka, Lagos state—Several students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), especially those arriving from outside Lagos, found themselves stranded this past weekend when private hostels they had paid up to N500,000 for became inaccessible.

These students, who came from cities as far as Calabar, were eager for the new academic session starting Monday, October 27, 2024.

One newly admitted freshman expressed frustration about finding alternative accommodation upon arrival.

UNILAG’s Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Musa Obalola, confirmed the problem, explaining that only private hostels were currently affected.

University-managed hostels are still undergoing renovations and will not be allocated until all facilities are complete. Online classes are temporarily in place to prevent overcrowding.

UNILAG students frustrated over hostel issue

The delay follows a significant fee. Main-campus campus housing is increasing from N43,000 to N80,000, while medical students at Idi Araba now face fees of N100,000 due to year-round residency.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have vehemently opposed the fee increases. NANS Senate President Akinteye Afeez Babatunde stated that students did not consent to the new rate, labelling the hikes as a financial burden.

NANS plans to organize a National Congress on UNILAG’s campus to unify student resistance and has threatened to show up at the university indefinitely if their demands are not met.

They criticized the university's suggestion that unhappy students seek off-campus housing, calling it insensitive to financially struggling students and warning of a strong, unified response if their concerns are not addressed.

