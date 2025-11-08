NYSC extends 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration by 48 hours to ease network-related delays

The scheme says technical teams are working “round the clock” to fix ongoing portal issues

Management assures all prospective corps members they will complete registration before the new deadline

The National Youth Service Corps has announced a 48-hour extension of the ongoing online registration for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ mobilization exercise after reports of technical challenges faced by prospective corps members.

According to the management, the delay in completing registration by some applicants resulted from persistent network disruptions affecting the NYSC portal.

The extension now allows registration to continue until midnight on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

NYSC assures quick resolution of hitches

The scheme said it is working “round the clock” to fix the technical difficulties and ensure a smoother experience for all prospective corps members.

It added that the delay was unforeseen and regretted the inconvenience caused to applicants.

“While Management regrets the inconvenience this might have caused our valued PCMs, we wish to assure all that we are working round the clock to resolve the issues and ensure they enjoy seamless registration,” the statement read.

The notice, signed by Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations, explained that the temporary setback was being handled by the technical team to ensure every eligible applicant completes registration successfully before the new deadline.

Corps members urged to remain patient

The NYSC encouraged all affected candidates to remain patient and take advantage of the extended window to finish their registration. It also restated its commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the mobilization process.

Officials noted that while technical issues occasionally occur during large-scale exercises like mobilization, the Corps is constantly improving its infrastructure to reduce downtime.

The 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration is expected to produce thousands of corps members who will soon be deployed across the country for the mandatory one-year national service.

NYSC assured that no eligible applicant will be left out due to the temporary network challenge and thanked all prospective corps members for their cooperation and understanding.

