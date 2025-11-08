NYSC Acknowledges Portal Glitch, Announces New Registration Deadline
- NYSC extends 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration by 48 hours to ease network-related delays
- The scheme says technical teams are working “round the clock” to fix ongoing portal issues
- Management assures all prospective corps members they will complete registration before the new deadline
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The National Youth Service Corps has announced a 48-hour extension of the ongoing online registration for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ mobilization exercise after reports of technical challenges faced by prospective corps members.
According to the management, the delay in completing registration by some applicants resulted from persistent network disruptions affecting the NYSC portal.
The extension now allows registration to continue until midnight on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
NYSC assures quick resolution of hitches
The scheme said it is working “round the clock” to fix the technical difficulties and ensure a smoother experience for all prospective corps members.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
It added that the delay was unforeseen and regretted the inconvenience caused to applicants.
“While Management regrets the inconvenience this might have caused our valued PCMs, we wish to assure all that we are working round the clock to resolve the issues and ensure they enjoy seamless registration,” the statement read.
The notice, signed by Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations, explained that the temporary setback was being handled by the technical team to ensure every eligible applicant completes registration successfully before the new deadline.
Corps members urged to remain patient
The NYSC encouraged all affected candidates to remain patient and take advantage of the extended window to finish their registration. It also restated its commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness throughout the mobilization process.
Officials noted that while technical issues occasionally occur during large-scale exercises like mobilization, the Corps is constantly improving its infrastructure to reduce downtime.
The 2025 Batch ‘C’ registration is expected to produce thousands of corps members who will soon be deployed across the country for the mandatory one-year national service.
NYSC assured that no eligible applicant will be left out due to the temporary network challenge and thanked all prospective corps members for their cooperation and understanding.
"Follow these steps": Nigerian Army releases short service application link for interested Nigerians
Lawyers react after Lagos corper slammed Tinubu
Previously, Legit.ng reported that a corps member’s claim that officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) threatened her for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration has sparked reactions from legal experts.
Amid this development, prominent lawyers have weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the constitutional right to freedom of expression while acknowledging NYSC's regulations.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng