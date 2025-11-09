The Federal Government has clarified why new university approval was granted despite a seven-year ban

According to the Minister of Education , Tunji Alausa, Tinubu approved the new Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, in Lagos state

However, the Minister insisted that the ban on the creation of new institutions remains in effect

Abuja, Nigeria - The Federal Government has clarified that the newly approved Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State, was not a violation of the ongoing seven-year ban on establishing new tertiary institutions.

The clarification was made by the Federal Ministry of Education following public concern over the recent announcement of the university’s establishment despite the moratorium.

FG Explains Why New University was Created Despite 7-year Ban. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The ministry said there was a presidential approval for its creation before the policy took effect.

According to a statement shared on the Ministry’s official X handle, the institution, along with the Federal University of Technology, Kachia, Kaduna State, and the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoniland, Rivers State, had received Presidential approval before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopted the seven-year suspension policy.

The announcement came late, says the minister

Minister of State for Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, confirmed that the timing of the announcement was affected by procedural delays at the National Assembly, which was on its 2025 annual recess when the establishment bill was first transmitted.

He explained that the passage and transmission of the bill to the President for assent only happened after the recess, creating the impression that the new university was approved in breach of the moratorium.

“The Federal Government remains fully committed to enforcing the seven-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions. The policy remains sacrosanct and binding,” the statement added.

The Federal Government remains fully committed to enforcing the seven-year moratorium on the creation of new federal tertiary institutions. The policy remains sacrosanct and binding.

FG Explains Why New University was Created Despite 7-year Ban. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Tinubu orders immediate FG takeover of private University

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has officially directed the conversion of Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, into a federal institution, now known as the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This decision follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja, ordering the permanent forfeiture of the privately-owned university to the Federal Government.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the development during the formal handover ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) facilitated the transfer of the institution’s property and assets to the Federal Government, marking a significant step towards fulfilling a longstanding promise to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng