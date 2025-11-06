So, what is Geh Geh University? The truth behind the viral 'school'
Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Understanding is a controversial fictional online school founded by Emmanuel Obruste (Geh Geh). It operates a popular social media movement, primarily targeting young men, with content focusing on financial literacy and personal growth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Geh Geh offers financial and personal advice through social media, primarily on TikTok Lives.
- To join the university, you need to tune in to the public live sessions or register through their official website.
- The virtual online university does not charge school fees.
- Geh Geh University sparked controversy, and academics filed a petition, viewing it as a threat to Nigeria's higher education.
Geh Geh University: All you need to know
Geh Geh University is a fictional online school, officially called the University of Wisdom and Understanding. It was created by Nigerian social media influencer Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as Geh Geh, in August 2025. The virtual university has grown into a significant movement, primarily comprising young men.
Where is Geh Geh University located?
Geh Geh University is located online with no physical location. The university has a massive following of over 1 million followers on Instagram and 372k followers on TikTok.
Is Geh Geh University real?
Geh Geh University is not a legitimate school, as it is not recognised by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC). The platform has caused a lot of controversy with the use of the term "university".
A group of concerned Nigerian academics have petitioned the education commission to shut it down. They allege that the use of the name university in a "fake" institution could degrade the Nigerian higher education system.
The online university founder has asked his followers to help him fight the petition. The situation confirms that the Nigerian regulatory bodies do not view Geh Geh University as a legitimate school. It is simply an informal online content platform.
What is Geh Geh University all about?
Geh Geh University's primary focus is on providing advice on saving money, relationships, and personal control through online talks and TikTok Live sessions. The school's teaching style is known as "edutainment," a blend of education and entertainment.
The content creator uses short, impactful lessons that can sometimes be controversial. His delivery is a mix of a preacher and a comedian, which people really like.
How to join Geh Geh University?
The admission process to join the University of Wisdom and Understanding is straightforward. New students are required to register through the Geh Geh University website by following these steps:
- Visit the official Geh Geh University website.
- Click on Apply on the dashboard.
- Fill out an application form by providing your personal details, including your full name, birthdate, gender, marital status, and address.
- Some locations may require an ID document, such as a voter's card, to verify your identity.
- Once you are registered, you can start taking the online classes and receive the learning materials.
Geh Geh students can also join classes through TikTok Live sessions. The school has made a lot of money through TikTok's gift-giving system. Geh Geh once had a student's attendance of 25,000 during one of his live TikTok sessions.
Geh Geh University's fees
Geh Geh University has no official admission process and no fees for joining. Becoming a "student" simply means tuning in to Geh Geh's public TikTok Live sessions. However, you can find out from their social media pages or on their website before registering.
Geh Geh University is a popular informal online platform created by a Nigerian content creator to teach money and life advice. The school accepts students from anywhere through its website and social media pages.
