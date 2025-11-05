Senator Ned Nwoko Launches Full-Tuition Scholarship for Students, Provides Link to Apply
- Senator Ned Nwoko has launched a full-tuition scholarship programme for 90 students across Delta North
- The initiative, hosted at the Sports University of Nigeria, aims to empower young people through quality education and sports development
- Nwoko described the scholarship as an investment in future leaders, urging eligible students to apply
Senator Ned Nwoko has announced the launch of a new scholarship initiative aimed at supporting students from Delta North, Nigeria.
The announcement was made on 4 November via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the senator shared details of the programme and encouraged eligible applicants to apply.
Full tuition scholarship for 90 students at Sports University of Nigeria
The Senator Ned Nwoko Scholarship Programme is set to benefit 90 students from across the nine Local Government Areas of Delta North.
According to the senator, the scholarship will cover full tuition fees at the Sports University of Nigeria, located in Idumuje-Ugboko.
Nwoko stated that the initiative was designed to empower bright, hardworking, and ambitious young people by removing financial barriers to higher education.
He emphasised the importance of education as a tool for personal and national transformation.
“My people of Delta North, education is the most powerful tool we have to transform our lives, our communities, and our nation,” he wrote.
Opportunity for youth leadership and development
In his post, Senator Nwoko highlighted the broader vision of the scholarship, which goes beyond academic support.
He said students at the Sports University of Nigeria would benefit from a holistic education that includes sports development and innovation.
“You will experience world-class academics, sports development, and innovation, preparing you to lead and excel in every area of life,” he noted.
The senator urged young people in Delta North to take advantage of the opportunity, describing the scholarship as an investment in future leaders of Anioma and Nigeria.
“This scholarship is not just financial support; it is an investment in your future as a leader of Anioma and Nigeria. Talent and determination, not circumstance, will determine who benefits,” he added.
Application still open for eligible students
Senator Nwoko confirmed that the scholarship programme is still ongoing and invited eligible students to apply through the provided link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfX8rWej9rikUMuSvpxuITO2LTYMhdP9cJlYNnKZQHudnTUog/viewform?usp=send_form.
He reiterated his commitment to nurturing a generation that is “knowledgeable, disciplined, and visionary.”
The scholarship programme is part of the senator’s broader efforts to promote education and youth development in his constituency.
See the X post below:
