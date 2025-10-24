Kwara state introduces a N130,000 incentive for parents to send and keep their daughters in school under the World Bank-backed AGILE project

Over 37,000 girls have been listed to benefit from the initiative as disbursement begins soon

Government also cancels PTA fees and introduces a second-chance education scheme for older youths

The Kwara state government has introduced a financial incentive programme designed to reduce the number of out-of-school girls across the state.

Through the initiative, parents will receive N130,000 for enrolling and ensuring their daughters remain in school.

The scheme is being implemented under the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, which targets school-age girls in both rural and urban communities.

Financial support to encourage school enrolment

Speaking at the third-quarter inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, said more than 37,000 girls have already been captured as beneficiaries.

“No girl in Kwara state will receive less than N130,000 to go to school. We have paid our counterpart funds, and the disbursement will begin soon,” he stated.

According to the commissioner, the initiative is part of a broader plan to make education more accessible while empowering young girls to realise their potential.

He added that the programme will help tackle poverty-driven school dropouts and promote gender equality in education.

Female students in Kwara public schools are eligible for the incentive promised by the government.

PTA fees scrapped to ease financial burden

Dr. Olohungbebe also announced the removal of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) fees across all public schools in Kwara.

He described the move as a deliberate step to eliminate the financial constraints that often discourage parents from sending their children, especially girls, to school.

He disclosed that the state government has also introduced a “second-chance” education programme aimed at helping older youths who were unable to complete their schooling in the past.

The initiative provides flexible learning opportunities to enable them to gain basic education and vocational skills.

The commissioner reaffirmed Kwara’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

He maintained that the government would continue to invest in education as a tool for empowerment and social progress.

Dr. Olohungbebe assured parents that the state remains determined to ensure every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to learn in a safe and supportive environment.

FG declares technical college tuition-free

In a similar story, the Federal Government has approved a nationwide tuition-free policy for all Federal Science and Technical Colleges, removing the cost barrier for thousands of students seeking technical education.

The initiative, which also cancels several mandatory charges, is aimed at expanding access to skills-based learning and supporting families struggling with rising school expenses.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, the policy eliminates payments for boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus, identity cards, medical services, clubs and societies, vocational activities, utilities, website or e-result services, extra lessons, and insurance.

The ministry explained that the decision aligns with the administration’s plan to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training as a key driver of economic growth.

