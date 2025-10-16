The Federal Government’s decision to drop Mathematics as a mandatory subject for arts and humanities admissions has sparked criticism from education stakeholders

Alexander Obadimu, President of the Association of Retired Principals in Ogun State, warned the policy could erode academic standards and discourage scientific engagement

The reform, aimed at expanding access to tertiary education, has ignited debate over its long-term impact and institutional compliance

The President of the Association of Retired Principals of Secondary Schools of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, Alexander Obadimu, has criticised the Federal Government’s recent decision to remove Mathematics as a compulsory requirement for admission into arts and humanities courses in tertiary institutions.

Speaking on Wednesday during the association’s 3rd annual congress held in Abeokuta, Obadimu expressed concern over the policy shift, describing it as “not well thought” and warning that it could encourage academic laziness among students.

“It is very unfortunate that such decisions could come up at this time around. Many students would run off from Mathematics; Mathematics has its good side and saying it’s no longer required is unfortunate,” he said.

Federal Ministry of Education defends reform to expand access

The Federal Ministry of Education had announced the policy change on Tuesday through its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo. According to the ministry, senior secondary school students in the arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit in Mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

The revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions now stipulate that Mathematics is mandatory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses at the university level.

Obadimu warns of academic decline and policy backlash

Obadimu, however, warned that the removal of Mathematics from the entry criteria for arts and humanities could have long-term negative consequences on academic standards and scientific development.

“Many of the students would not even try to offer it again and lo and behold, you would discover that academic decadence would start coming in. It has its own positive role in academics generally,” he said.

He also questioned the sustainability of the reform, suggesting that some higher institutions might not comply with the directive. “I want to believe that it won’t stay for long because some higher institutions might not take it as decided by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he affirmed.

Minister of Education outlines goals of new admission policy

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, defended the reform as a strategic move to expand access to tertiary education. He said the ministry had approved a comprehensive overhaul of admission entry requirements, aiming to increase the average annual intake from 700,000 to one million students.

“This imbalance is not due to lack of ability but outdated and overly stringent entry requirements that must give way to fairness and opportunity,” Alausa stated.

He added that the reform aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda and is expected to create opportunities for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 students each year.

