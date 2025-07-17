Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cracked down on institutions awarding unauthorised admission

Kano and Oyo universities topped the list of schools awarding fake admissions to students, with a combined 3,430 units awarded

Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, sent strong words to tertiary institutions violating JAMB protocols

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has flagged a total of 9,469 admissions across 20 tertiary institutions in Nigeria in the 2024 academic year as fake.

According to the examination body, the institutions conducted admission outside the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

The JAMB has flagged a total number of 9,469 admissions across 20 tertiary institutions in Nigeria in the 2024 academic year as fake, as reported by The Punch. Photo credit - @JAMBHQ

JAMB introduced CAPS as a centralised medium to oversee transparency and fairness in admission processes across all tertiary institutions nationwide. This helps ensure that all candidates are given fair consideration based on merit and institutional requirements.

A list acquired from JAMB reveals that Kano State University of Science and Technology tops the list with 2,215 cases of fraudulent admissions, while Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ranks second with 1,215 instances.

Others are Gombe State University, 1,164; Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, 761; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, 534; Ambrose Alli University, 514; Igbinedion University, 365; Akwa-Ibom Polytechnic, 340 and College of Nursing, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, 281.

Also on the list are Achievers University, 267; Nigeria Police Academy, 263; Abia State Polytechnic, 256; Osun State University, 224; Federal University, Lafia, 189; Niger State Polytechnic, 182; Federal Polytechnic, Idah, 171 and Edo State Polytechnic,166.

JAMB has consistently cautioned institutions against making unauthorised admissions outside the CAPS, noting that candidates admitted through such unofficial channels would be ineligible for the National Youth Service Corps program.

War on illegal admission

At the 2025 policy meeting of JAMB in Abuja, education minister Dr. Tunji Alausa reaffirmed that admissions granted outside the JAMB framework are unauthorised and invalid.

He warned that any institutions or individuals found engaging in such practices will face strict penalties and prosecution.

“Any admission conducted outside CAPS, regardless of its intentions, is illegal.

“Both institutions and the candidates involved in such practices will be held accountable.

“Sanctions may include withdrawal of institutional assets and prosecution of culpable officers or governing council members,” he said.

JAMB sets admission guidelines

Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB has outlined three critical steps candidates must fulfil to be included in the National Matriculation List.

The announcement, made during its 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, follows mounting concerns over admission irregularities that recently affected thousands of graduates across the country.

According to the new directive, candidates must accept their admission offer within the stipulated period, print their original JAMB result slip and print their original JAMB admission letter.

JAMB compiles list of malpractice centres

Legit.ng also reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the data of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres in Imo and Anambra states, topping its list of CBT centres caught in the fingerprinting malpractices during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the data, 19 states were nabbed across the country during the 2025 UTME exercise. At the top of the list is Anambra with six centres, and Imo has four centres. Other states with one each included Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Delta, Kaduna, Rivers, and Enugu, while Kano has two.

