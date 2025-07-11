The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has responded to the controversy surrounding the 2025 UTME top scorer, whose identity and academic status have sparked widespread debate

Contrary to public claims, the candidate, Chinedu Okeke, is a Year 4 medical student from UNN, with records showing inconsistencies in his state of origin and UTME registration details

JAMB insists it operates strictly on verified data and is collaborating with NIMC to uphold examination integrity while urging accountability in the face of online misinformation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued an official statement following widespread social media controversy surrounding the top scorer of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), identified as Chinedu Okeke, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

According to the Board, the ongoing misinformation highlights a disturbing trend where individuals distort narratives in favour of personal interests rather than uphold institutional accountability. JAMB asserted that it operates based on verified data, not sentiment.

JAMB Speaks After Finding Out that 2025 UTME Top Scorer was Year 4 UNN Medical Student. Photo credit: JambHQ/X

Source: Twitter

Contradictions in state of origin and identity

JAMB disclosed that contrary to claims suggesting Okeke hails from Anambra State, official records confirmed he is from Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area in Lagos State. It was also revealed that Okeke sat for the UTME in 2021 under Lagos State credentials and subsequently gained admission into UNN to study Medicine and Surgery.

In a statement, the Board expressed concern over Okeke’s decision to register for the 2025 UTME under Mechanical Engineering while still actively pursuing his medical degree, calling the situation “inconsistent and questionable.”

JAMB and NIMC collaboration for candidate verification

JAMB reaffirmed its commitment to accurate candidate identification, noting that personal details are obtained through the National Identification Number (NIN) system and are not tampered with by the Board. The agency strongly refuted claims that it had retrieved erroneous data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in 2021, describing the allegation as “unequivocally false.”

The Board stated, “The evidence suggests that Chinedu altered his records as filled in 2021 prior to registering for the 2025 UTME, a fact confirmed by even his own advocates.”

Data integrity and institutional responsibility

JAMB emphasised its partnership with NIMC to uphold the integrity of examination records and candidate identities. The agency criticised individuals who, instead of seeking factual explanations from UNN, approached Okeke’s parents for emotional accounts, calling such efforts a distraction from truth.

Until the university provides contradictory information, JAMB confirmed that it would continue recognising Okeke as a registered student. Dr Fabian Benjamin, Public Communications Advisor for JAMB, stated the Board would notify the Medical and Dental Council for potential delisting only if official confirmation emerges.

JAMB denounces exploitation of admission quotas

In its concluding remarks, JAMB highlighted Okeke’s attempt to benefit from Lagos State’s admission quota in 2021 and later switch representation to Anambra State in 2025. The Board expressed disapproval over attempts to exploit systemic gaps at the expense of deserving candidates.

Dr Benjamin added, “We are not engaged in witch-hunting; rather, we refuse to allow candidates who aspire to leadership roles act in ways that are unbecoming. When a nation trivialises illegalities, it breeds a future fraught with potential criminality.”

JAMB reiterated its unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and the ethical development of Nigeria’s future leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng