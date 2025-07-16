Lagos State University of Education has launched its online screening exercise for prospective undergraduate candidates applying through UTME and Direct Entry

The registration window opened on 16th July 2025 and will remain active until 31st August 2025

Applicants must complete their forms and upload required credentials via the university’s official website

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Oto/Ijanikin, with a campus located at Odo-Noforija, Epe, has officially announced the commencement of its online registration exercise for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The screening covers Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post UTME) and Direct Entry admissions into various regular undergraduate programmes.

According to the university, the online registration exercise began on Wednesday, 16th July 2025 and will run until Sunday, 31st August 2025. During this period, prospective candidates are required to visit the official LASUED website at http://lasued.edu.ng to access detailed application instructions.

All relevant credentials are expected to be uploaded online.

Application process for UTME and direct entry screening

LASUED invited applications from suitably qualified candidates seeking admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination into its regular undergraduate programmes. In a statement released on its website, the university stated:

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission through UTME into the various regular Undergraduate Programmes in Lagos State University of Education for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.”

Important notes for applicants

• The screening is conducted entirely online, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

• All candidates must upload their credentials during registration.

• Applicants are advised to follow the procedures outlined on the university’s website to avoid disqualification.

This announcement marks a critical step in the university’s efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent admission process for the upcoming academic session.

