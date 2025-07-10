Over 30 hoodlums invaded public schools in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State, stealing valuable items and expanding their theft to places of worship.

Mai Kwatashi Secondary School and Commercial Secondary School, both located in Sabon Gari, were among the affected institutions

Malam Bashir Sharif Ibrahim, an alumnus, expressed concern over frequent thefts, mentioning a recent similar incident at a primary school along Airport Road.

Kano - A wave of burglaries has struck some public schools in the Sabon Gari area of Kano state, with hoodlums targeting and looting valuable items, including windows, doors, and furniture.

Some of the affected schools include Mai Kwatashi Secondary School and Commercial Secondary School, both located in Sabon Gari, Kano.

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the schools were invaded by over 30 suspects in a midnight operation.

A wave of burglaries has struck some public schools in the Sabon Gari area of Kano state, with hoodlums targeting and looting valuable items. Photo credit- @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano School Alumnus' reaction

Bashir Sharif Ibrahim, an alumnus of one of the affected schools, expressed dismay over the recurring thefts, revealing that a similar incident had occurred at a primary school along Airport Road.

“This has become a disturbing trend. Recently, hoodlums broke into a public school along Airport Road and carted away chairs, doors, and windows.

“Now, they have struck once more, even stealing from the mosque,” Ibrahim lamented.

He also disclosed that the school’s alumni association had previously hired security guards to curb such incidents, but the situation has since worsened.

“Last year, we contributed money to employ guards, but the problem persists. Even our alumni office was broken into, and everything was stolen.

“The government may not be fully aware of the situation, but we urge them to intervene,” he added.

Kano State Education Board's reaction

In response to the incidents, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB), Rabiu Saleh Gwarzo, stated that officials had inspected the vandalised schools.

“Upon receiving complaints, I led a team to assess the damage. It is disheartening to see how some individuals are destroying public schools for personal gain,” Gwarzo stated.

He explained that the board had alerted the Ministry of Education and security agencies to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

“We have written to the Ministry and are collaborating with security operatives to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.. The state government is committed to improving education, and we will follow up to ensure progress in this case,” he assured.

A wave of burglaries has struck some public schools in the Sabon Gari area of Kano state, with hoodlums targeting and looting valuable items. Photo credit- @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Private schools in Kano state hikes fees

Legit.ng previously reported that its investigation on Kano State Education revealed that average private primary school fees in Kano now range between N40,000 to N100,000 per term, with some elite institutions charging as much as N200,000. As the new academic term begins, many Kano families face difficult choices between financial strain and quality education for their children.

Despite the fee hike, several parents, however, report declining standards

Kano school defy government order

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that tension is brewing at Northwest University, Kano (NWU), as students expressed frustration over a shocking increase in tuition fees.

The increase is viewed by many as directly contradicting the Kano State Government's directive for a 50% reduction in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

This has also sparked outrage among students who now fear dropping out due to financial constraints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng