Students at Northwest University, Kano, are protesting a steep tuition hike from ₦19,700 to over ₦50,000, despite a state directive for a 50% fee reduction

This contradicts Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's August 2023 policy aimed at making education more affordable across state-owned institutions

As financial strain grows, students and parents demand urgent government intervention while the Students’ Union begins engagement efforts

Tension is brewing at Northwest University, Kano (NWU) as students expressed frustration over a shocking increase in tuition fees.

The increase, is viewed by many as directly contradicting the Kano State Government's directive for a 50% reduction in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Students believe the hike in tuition fees contravenes the directive of the state government.

The university, owned by the Kano State Government, has reportedly raised fees from N19,700 to over N50,000, leaving students and parents in distress amid Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis.

Recall that in August 2023, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced a 50% slash in tuition fees across all state owned tertiary institutions, including NWU, as part of his administration’s commitment to affordable education.

However, findings by Legit.ng reveal that instead of complying with the governor’s directive, the university has more than doubled its fees.

This has also sparked outrage among students who now fear dropping out due to financial constraints.

Students react to shocking development

Frustrated students who spoke to our correspondent in Kano have expressed shock, and disappointment over the sudden hike.

They lamented that the hike comes at a time when many families are already struggling with rising costs of food, transportation, and other necessities.

“This is unbelievable. The governor announced a fee reduction, but instead of reducing it, our school has more than doubled it. So how do they expect us to pay in this economy?” said Fatima Abdullahi, a 300 level student.

Musa Ibrahim, another 300 level student, lamented that the increase could force many out of school.

“Most of us come from poor homes. Some struggled to pay even the old fees. Now, with this hike, many may have to drop out unless the government intervenes immediately."

SUG takes action after fee hike

Meanwhile, as anger spreads across campus, the Students' Union Government (SUG) is reportedly mobilizing to engage both the university management and state government for clarification.

Kano government has made efforts to drive down the cost of tertiary education in the state. Photo: FB/Abba Kabir Yusuf

In a statement signed on Saturday by the SUG president, Northwest University Kano, Ambassador Abdussalam Mahmoud Ahmad, note that they are taking the matter seriously.

“As your Student Union Government President, I want to assure you that we're taking this matter seriously. We're committed to exploring every avenue to address this issue and advocate for a more affordable solution.”

“We recognize the hardship many students are facing, and we're working tirelessly to ensure that your voices are heard. Please be assured that we're doing everything in our power to negotiate a better outcome.”

“Your welfare is our top priority, and we will keep you updated on any progress we make,” he added.

Efforts to get an official response from the university’s management were unsuccessful. However, a source within the administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity, simply cited “rising operational costs" as the reason for the adjustment.

“Everything has become expensive, especially electricity, staff salaries, and other maintenance. The old fees were no longer sustainable," the source claimed.

Although, the Kano State Government is yet to officially respond to the situation, but parents and students are now calling on the state government to urgently intervene, and enforce compliance with his earlier directive.

“We just want fairness, the Governor should look into this because if the government ordered a reduction, why is our school doing the opposite? This will only confuse and frustrate struggling parents,” said Aisha Mohammed, a final year student.

