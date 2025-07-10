Butchers at the Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki Ultra Modern Abattoir in Ilorin staged a protest against a sudden 300% increase in daily slaughter levies imposed by the Ilorin East Local Government

The butchers accused officials of colluding with a private investor to exploit them, warning of prolonged shutdowns that could worsen meat scarcity and prices across the state

Nearby traders also raised concerns over rising costs and empty stalls as negotiations between the butchers' union and government continue

Butchers at the Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki Ultra Modern Abattoir, located at Harmony Estate along Sobi Road in Ilorin, Kwara State, have staged a protest against what they described as an outrageous and sudden increase in daily levies imposed by the Ilorin East Local Government.

Legit.ng gathered that members of the Irepodun United Butchers Association of Nigeria, who led the protest on Monday, shut down all activities at the abattoir in a coordinated demonstration, demanding an immediate reversal of the new fee structure.

Butchers complains the levies being demanded by the government are too much to keep up with.

The butchers accused the local government chairman of colluding with a private investor to raise the daily slaughter levy from N500 to N2,000 per cow, describing the move as exploitative and inconsiderate.

Butchers not consulted before hike

Speaking to Legit.ng, the Chairman of the Irepodun United Butchers Association, Alhaji Moshood Abdulqodir, said the levy was hiked without due consultation with stakeholders, a development he called “unjust and oppressive.”

“We were shocked to find out that the local government, in collaboration with an investor whose identity they refused to disclose, has imposed a new daily levy of N2,000 per cow. This is an over 300% increase. We reject it completely,” Abdulqodir said.

“There was no prior notice, no dialogue, nothing. How do they expect us to survive under such harsh conditions?” he asked.

Another butcher, Mallam Suleiman, also decried the timing of the increase, citing Nigeria’s worsening economic climate and inflationary pressure.

“This is coming at a time when the cost of living is unbearable. Feed prices, transportation, everything has gone up. This new fee is another burden too heavy to bear,” he lamented.

He continued:

“Most of us travel long distances to get these cattle everyday. We are facing a lot. The major problem now is insecurity.

“We have armed robbers on the highways particularly if we are going to ‘Kara’(Cattle market) in the northern part of the country. But the government is not solving that, they are only concerned about making more money from us.

“Nobody is saying they should not increase the levy, but increasing it by 300% at this time is wrong,” Suleiman added.

Traders warn that the effect of the abattoir shutdown will be unbearable to indigenes.

The protesting butchers warned that if the decision is not reversed, they would continue to shut down operations indefinitely, which could in turn affect meat supply and prices across Ilorin and its environs.

Traders lament butchers' action

Meanwhile, traders around the abattoir who spoke to Legit.ng on Monday claimed their businesses were the most affected by the protest and closure of the market.

They worried that the continual closure may affect the availability and pricing of meat in the state capital if the situation remains unresolved.

One of them, Mrs. Bilikisi lamented that she was unable to get meat to sell due to the closure of the abattoir.

“I came to the abattoir early this morning(Monday) but it was locked. No meat, nothing. I had to return to my stall empty-handed. Customers are shouting at us. Some even think we’re hoarding meat to inflate prices.”

“We depend on that abattoir for daily supply. There’s no meat to sell. Those who managed to get some are now selling at double the normal price,” he said.

At press time, Legit.ng reported that the butchers' union is already in consultation with the government to find a resolution to the issue.

