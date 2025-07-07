The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reactivated the portal of Jamiu Basola, a Civil Engineering graduate from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

This was after Basola alerted Nigerians following difficulty in registering for the one-year mandatory NYSC programme after JAMB flagged his admission as fake after seven years

JAMB took a decisive action following sustained efforts by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reactivated the portal of Jamiu Basola, a Civil Engineering graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, after he was previously flagged for possessing a fake admission.

Olasola Jamiu, a student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), confirms JAMB has added his name to its official matriculation list. Photo credit: Olasola Jamiu, JAMB HQ

Source: UGC

Jamiu Basola cries out to Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that Basola, who graduated in 2024, said he sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2017 and was admitted into FUTA in 2018.

However, an issue surfaced during his final clearance when the school’s Student Affairs Division informed him that his mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had been rejected.

Basola added that after several failed attempts to access his JAMB portal, he wrote letters to various officials at FUTA, including the registrar, vice-chancellor, and chairman of the admissions committee, urging them to intervene.

Following the intervention of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Jamiu Basola’s admission status was corrected on JAMB's portal. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Twitter

Jamiu Basola's name added to JAMB’s matriculation list

But in a telephone interview with The Punch on Monday, July 7, Basola confirmed that his previously locked JAMB portal had been unlocked and his name had now appeared on the matriculation list, a requirement for NYSC mobilisation.

“We are still in the process because I have not been mobilised for NYSC.

“My portal was locked. But now, I am able to log in; I can now reprint.

“Though I had some of the documents before, I was able to reprint my documents again.

“My name was not on the matriculation list, but now it has changed,” Basola said.

This development was also confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the National Association of Nigerian Students’ (NANS) national public relations officer, Adeyemi Ajasa, he described the resolution of the case as a significant victory for justice and student welfare.

“This positive development is a direct result of the decisive intervention by the NANS national leadership, led by the astute President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja,” Ajasa said.

Read more about JAMB here:

JAMB: New universities UTME candidates can choose

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced admission process into newly established universities.

The examination board said there are new universities across the country that UTME candidates can apply to for admission.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, gave a breakdown of the admission process to the newly established universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng