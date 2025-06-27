The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, has imposed strict curfews and bans on generators and night parties to curb insecurity.

Students of the university have shown dissatisfaction over the ban, while some students admit the ban as a necessary evil to curb insecurity

The Kwara State police commissioner, CP Adekimi Ojo, and the Moro Local Government Council chairperson, Hajia Mariam Abdulwasiu have pledged support to fight insecurity in the area

Malete, Kwara State.- Students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, have reacted to the newly imposed restrictions on the use of generator sets, night parties, and movement within the host community, following a spike in robbery attacks targeting students.

Legit.ng gathered that the university management announced the directive in a statement signed by Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, the Acting Director of University Relations, as part of a resolution reached at a stakeholders' meeting held on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Those present at the meeting included the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, top university officials, Moro Local Government Chairperson Hajia Mariam Abdulwasiu, security agencies, student union leaders, the alumni association, and traditional rulers.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jimoh, emphasised the school’s commitment to securing students’ lives and properties as he commended security agents and the host community for their cooperation.

“All measures to arrest the insecurity affecting the students would be taken,” he said.

University Management Imposes Curfews, Ban on Generators

According to the statement, motorcycles are now banned from operating after 10:00 p.m. All commercial activities and pedestrian movements must cease by 11:00 p.m., and all generator sets must be turned off by midnight. Furthermore, night parties have been indefinitely prohibited within the Malete community.

“The resolution to impose restrictions was arrived at during the stakeholders' meeting held at the instance of the Kwara State University management,” the university said.

Local Government pledges support

Chairperson of the Oro Local Government Council, Hajia Mariam Abdulwasiu, stated that the council would initiate a legal process to back the restrictions with a formal bylaw. She also pledged tangible support to improve community security.

“We will employ 10 more vigilantes and equip them with necessary gadgets,” Mariam explained.

She also announced plans to install gates at entry points into Malete, donate a transformer to boost the power supply, and revealed a N1 million donation to students who were victims of the latest robbery attack.

Students Reaction

While some students welcomed the move, others believe the restrictions could make life more difficult.

A 300-level Mass Communication student, who identifies simply as Hafsat, said the decision to ban generators and parties is too harsh.

“We understand the school is trying to protect us, but banning generators by midnight is unfair, especially with the poor electricity supply here. How are we supposed to study at night?" Hafsat questioned.

Another student, Adeyemi, a 400-level Accounting student, believes the steps are necessary.

"It’s a bitter pill, but something has to be done." The robbery cases are scary. At least now, everyone knows they have to be indoors early,” he said.

A female student living off-campus, who wished to remain anonymous, said students were not fully consulted.

“We just woke up to the new rules. The SUG should have advocated for alternatives. No one even asked if we had security in our hostels," she said.

Police Commissioner vows credible intelligence

In a follow-up effort, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, visited KWASU on Tuesday, June 24, pledging to track and prosecute those behind the attacks.

“Kwara State will not be a haven for criminals. Additional police officers will be deployed to Malete to reinforce security," he declared

The police boss commended the university management for its quick response and urged students to remain alert and cooperative with law enforcement.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jimoh, while receiving the CP, praised the collaboration between the university, security agencies, and the Malete community, which he said had kept the institution peaceful for 16 years.

“The Joint Security Committee that we formed has already begun operations," he confirmed.

