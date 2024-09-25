The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has maintained that it is challenging to secure a large population with limited personnel but the army remains committed

He expressed the need for every citizen to get involved in the security of lives and properties in the country and not leave it only to the security agencies

Lagbaja made this statement while delivering the 2024 distinguished personality lecture titled, “The Roles and Contributions of the Nigerian Army to National Development” in Ilorin

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Taoreed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff, has said that it is unrealistic for two million security personnel to protect a population of over 200 million Nigerians.

Army chief, Taoreed Lagbaja says security agencies, is under-resourced. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Lagbaja made this assertion on Tuesday, September 24, during the 2024 distinguished personality lecture in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

“In a country of over 200 million people, it is unrealistic to expect security agencies, totalling around two million, including an army of just over 100,000 active personnel without a reserve force, to secure the entire population,” Lagbaja said.

As reported by The Cable, the COAS, who was represented by the Chief of Army Training, Sanni Mohammed highlighted the military’s heavy reliance on imported defence equipment due to the country’s weak industrial base.

The army chief also expressed concerns over the inadequate funding of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, which he said significantly affected the military’s operational performance, Vanguard reported

“We import over 90 percent of our military needs,” he said, noting that despite some local production efforts, the country’s dependence on foreign military supplies remains overwhelming.

“The pursuit of national development alongside national security is a costly endeavour, as defence policy is capital-intensive,” he said.

