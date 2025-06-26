Residents of Aninri LGA have alleged that ₦36 million in security funds remain unpaid to Neighbourhood Watch operatives since Chairman Nwanjoku took office

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Aninri Concerned Citizens said rising insecurity, particularly in Okpanku, has worsened due to the non-payment

Former Chief of Staff Robert Ajah confirmed that operatives reached out to him, as citizens urged Governor Mbah to probe the allegations

Enugu, Nigeria – Allegations of financial mismanagement and negligence have emerged against the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Prince Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, following claims that ₦36 million allocated for local security has gone unaccounted for over the past nine months.

The concern was raised by a group identified as Aninri Concerned Citizens, including Comrade Damian Makwe Munachimso (Okpanku Ward) and Comrade Onyebuchi Mbah (Oduma Ward), who alleged that since the chairman assumed office in October 2024, operatives of the Neighbourhood Watch, a local security outfit, have not received any payments, despite persistent insecurity in the region.

According to the statement sent to Legit.ng, the citizens noted that the situation has left communities, especially Okpanku, vulnerable to violent attacks:

“Since the Chairman took office, over 15 people have been gruesomely killed in Okpanku alone, with not a single meaningful response from the local government. No action plans, no public address, and worst of all, no support for the families left behind.”

“The Neighbourhood Watch, once a dependable grassroots force against crime, has been systematically starved of resources. These men and women who once stood guard over Aninri’s towns and villages now sit idle and demoralised, unable to protect their communities “

They further alleged that while grassroots security has been abandoned, the Chairman continues to enjoy personal protection.

“On every outing, he is flanked by well-armed security personnel, ensuring his safety, while the very people he was elected to serve remain vulnerable and exposed,”

The statement also criticised the Chairman’s decision to construct a new office complex despite the availability of a fully functional administrative building, an act described as “a glaring sign of misplaced priorities.”

According to their calculations, Aninri comprises ten political wards, each with 20 Neighbourhood Watch operatives receiving ₦20,000 monthly. This amounts to ₦4 million per month and ₦36 million over nine months. Each operative is reportedly owed ₦180,000.

Citizens demand probe as payments stall in Aninri

The group also drew comparisons with neighbouring Enugu South, where the Chairman, Hon. Caleb Ani, reportedly distributed ten Kumata motorcycles and has consistently paid the Neighbourhood Watch personnel since assuming office.

“It is not a lack of state government allocation,” they stressed.

They called on Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to establish an independent public inquiry into the handling of local security funds in Aninri.

“The unanswered questions surrounding the alleged diversion of ₦36 million in security funds for the Neighbourhood Watch and the reckless spending on needless projects must be confronted with transparency and urgency.

“Aninri must no longer be left to bear the brunt of failed leadership and unchecked corruption,” they concluded.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Robert Okoro Ajah, former Chief of Staff in Aninri LGA under the late Hon. Benneth Ajah, said that several members of the Neighbourhood Watch personally contacted him regarding their unpaid stipends.

“Many of the personnel have reached out to me and many others, but the Chairman isn't responding to the issues. Instead, he's interested in mobilising appointees to clamp down on those asking questions,” he alleged.

Among those who reportedly reached out are Mr. Ogbonna Christopher (Chief Security Officer, Okpanku Ward), Mr. Chukwu Michael (Chief Security Officer, Ekoli), and Catechist Anthony (member, Okpanku), all of whom allege they have not been paid “a single naira” since October 2024.

Efforts to reach the office of the Aninri LG Chairman for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.

