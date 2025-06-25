Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the payment of salaries and arrears to clinical medical students of Benue origin, reviving a bonding scheme suspended for eight years

The scheme, first introduced in 2010, was halted in 2015, leading to a severe doctor shortage in the state’s hospitals, especially in rural areas

Alumni and students welcomed the move, with beneficiaries now receiving over ₦100,000 monthly as part of efforts to retain medical professionals in Benue

Markurdi, Benue state - Benue state governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has approved the commencement of salary and arrears payments to clinical medical students of Benue state origin across Nigeria.

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 25, noted that the payment marks the revival of a bonding scheme that had been suspended for eight years.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has implemented a key policy that has thrilled Nigerian medical students of Benue origin. Photo credit: HyacinthAlia

The statement reads:

"Originally introduced in 2010 by former Governor Gabriel Suswam, the initiative aimed to address the shortage of doctors in Benue’s general hospitals, particularly in rural communities.

"Under the scheme, beneficiaries received monthly stipends from their 400-level studies until graduation, with the understanding that they would serve in the state’s hospitals for two years post-graduation."

Benue: 8-year suspension led to doctor shortage

The bonding scheme was discontinued in 2015 under Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, a move that resulted in a mass exodus of medical graduates from the state.

The collapse of the programme exacerbated the shortage of healthcare professionals and left many public hospitals understaffed, significantly affecting care delivery, particularly for pregnant women and children.

Alia revives scheme, pledges support

Governor Alia reinstated the initiative shortly after assuming office in 2023, beginning with medical students at the College of Health Sciences, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.

The directive followed a request by Dr Usha Anenga, then Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Benue.

Speaking at the 9th induction ceremony of 41 new doctors, Alia reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a stronger health system and retaining medical professionals trained in the state.

“The bond-doctors scheme is hereby revived. We want our doctors to stay and serve our people," he declared.

Alumni, students commend governor

Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Benue state, has made a major move that has brought joy to indigenous medical students nationwide. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

In a statement, the Medical Alumni Association of the university lauded Governor Alia’s swift action.

Signed by the association’s President, Dr Msonter Anzaa, and National PRO, Dr Iorkyaan Andrew, the release confirmed that the first round of payments had been disbursed to clinical students across the country on Saturday, June 21.

Now officially included in the state’s payroll, the students will receive over ₦100,000 monthly.

The payments fall in line with what public servants now refer to as the “Mr. 23rd train,” a reference to the administration’s consistent monthly payment schedule.

