FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will announce the date for mop-up examination for candidates who missed the 2025 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) due to failed biometrics.

The mop-up examination will also be for candidates registered to take the UTME at eight foreign centres.

This was contained in the latest edition of the JAMB Bulletin, which features updates on the mop-up examination, Foreign UTME, and others.

According to the bulletin, JAMB disclosed that candidates who “missed their initial examination due to unacceptable reasons but were granted pardon” will also participate in the mop-up examination.

The bulletin shared via its X handle @JAMBHQ, partially reads:

“The date for the mop-up examinations for candidates who missed their 2025 UTME scheduled examination will be announced shortly.

“This includes candidates whose biometrics failed during verification, those registered to take the examination at the Board’s eight foreign centres, and others in similar situations.”

JAMB advised UTME candidates to disregard any social media posts suggesting specific dates for the mop-up exams.

The board promised to make an official announcement later this month once the date is confirmed.

Nigerians react to JAMB's update on 2025 UTME mop-up

@urmom4310

Good day @JAMBHQ, I sat for 2025 jamb, I was asked to resist for it, which I did, I saw my resit result I got 274, I later check after a week I saw 174, please this second one is not my result.

@locatemelove

@JAMBHQ

We sincerely appreciate the effort you put in place thus year, most especially re-scheduling the exam for those having faults in theirs. But please could you hasten the activation of the JAMB's portal in order for students like us who have issues with non retrievable SIMs.

@only1naijalee

@grok please what is the meaning of this mop-up examination

