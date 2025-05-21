2025 UTME candidates are required to get higher scores in their recently concluded examination conducted by JAMB

This is because some courses require higher UTME scores to gain admission to study them in Nigerian universities, irrespective of the general cut-off marks JAMB has set

The top seven of these courses have been outlined as JAMB wraps up the 2025 UTME exercise, and candidates are looking forward to securing admission this year

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set the pace for the competition for admission into Nigerian universities, as the examination board sets the cut-off marks for courses in the universities. Some courses' cut-off marks have consistently remained high for candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to study them.

In the 2025 UTME exercise, several courses are highly sought-after, with thousands of top-performing candidates. These courses require strong UTME scores and excellent results at the O'Level.

Below is a top seven of the courses:

Surgery and Medicine

The Nation reported that this has always been the most competitive course in Nigeria. This is as many students dream of becoming doctors in the future. As a result of the quest for the course, there are always limited slots in the higher institutions, thus, it remains difficult to be admitted into.

In the 2025 UTME, students who want to study surgery and medicine are expected to score 280 and above in the exam. They are to have five credits in their WASSCE or GCE in subjects including English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Law

The study of law in Nigerian universities remains competitive. Many students dream of becoming lawyers in the country because of the opportunities it attracts, respect and social status that come with it.

The cut-off mark to study law varies from one university to the other.

Pharmacy

This is another respected course in Nigeria, as there are job opportunities and financial rewards for anyone who studies the course. Pharmacists can work in any healthcare organisation with job security.

Getting admission to study Pharmacy in Nigeria requires 270 and above in the UTME and a minimum of five credits in the O'Level results, which include English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

Nursing Science

This is a fast-growing profession in Nigeria with global job opportunities and financial rewards, and job stability.

UTME candidates who have applied for this court are to score 260 and above. They are also required to have credits in English, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry in their O'Level results.

Accounting

Accounting is another most sought-after course in Nigeria. It has career flexibility, job opportunities and professional certifications such as ICAN.

The 2025 UTME candidates are expected to score 250 and above to secure admission to study the course. They must have five credits in their O'Level results, including English Language, Mathematics, Financial Accounting, Economics and any other subjects.

Computer Science

The advent of technology made computer science one of the most sought-after courses in Nigerian universities.

Students interested in studying Computer Science are expected to score 250 and above in their UTME. They are also required to have a minimum of five credits in their O'Level results in English Language, Mathematics, Computer Studies and any other subjects.

Economics

This is another competitive course in higher institutions in Nigeria. This course is highly relevant in society and has strong job opportunities.

To qualify to study Economics in Nigeria, interested students are required to get 250 and above in their UTME. They are also required to get credits in subjects including English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Commerce and Government.

