The Nigerian Defence Academy has listed successful candidates to appear before the Armed Forces Selection Board from 28 June to 16 August 2025 in Kaduna

Candidates are grouped into two batches based on state of origin, with Batch 1 reporting from 28 June and Batch 2 from 19 July; full list available online

Candidates must bring required documents and pass medical, physical, and academic checks; early or late arrival and altered documents will lead to disqualification

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced the list of successful candidates who passed the Screening Test for the 77 Regular Course.

A statement signed by Brigadier General O.A. Ogunleye, the Academy Registrar, noted that the shortlisted candidates are to appear before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) for interviews between Saturday, 28 June and Saturday, 16 August 2025 at the NDA Ribadu Campus (Old Site) in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the 2025 77 Regular Course interviews. Photo credit: @NDefenceAcademy

Source: Twitter

NDA: Interview to hold in 2 batches

The NDA said that successful candidates would be interviewed in two separate batches based on their states of origin:

Batch 1: Candidates from 19 states—including Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, FCT, and others—are to report from Saturday, 28 June to Friday, 18 July 2025.

Batch 2: Candidates from the remaining 18 states—including Abia, Adamawa, Enugu, Rivers, and others—are to report from Saturday, 19 July to Friday, 8 August 2025.

Candidates are to check the full list of successful applicants on the official NDA websites: www.nda.edu.ng and www.ndaapplications.net.

NDA sets conditions for disqualification

The NDA warned that candidates who fail to report on their scheduled date would not be allowed to participate in the interview.

Those in Batch 2 who are seen around the academy premises before 19 July risk automatic disqualification.

Documents and Requirements for Screening

All candidates must bring: Original and two photocopies of their JAMB UTME registration slip, NDA screening test card, academic certificates, birth certificate, state of origin attestation, letter of consent from a parent or guardian, and passport photographs.

Shortlisted candidates for the 2025 NDA 77 Regular Course interviews have been announced by the Nigerian Defence Academy. Photo credit: @NDefenceAcademy

Source: Twitter

Other items include: writing materials, three pairs of white T-shirts and blue shorts, white canvas shoes and socks, toiletries, WAEC/NECO scratch cards, and transport fare.

Candidates are expected to undergo document verification, medical and physical tests, a 3.2km race, and other exercises. Only those who pass all stages will proceed with the interview.

The academy urged all candidates to download the attestation and consent forms from its portal, fill them appropriately, and avoid any document alterations to prevent disqualification.

NDA: announces date for 77 regular course screening tests

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) said the screening test for the will now take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The NDA said the screening test will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in various centres nationwide.

According to the statement, all applicants are advised to visit the NDA portal to select their centre of choice for the screening test from 5 - 9 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng