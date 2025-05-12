Kennedy Onyinyechukwu Okadike, a student of Nigerian Tulip International College, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by scoring 370 in the 2025 JAMB exam

Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) celebrated a remarkable academic achievement as one of its students, Kennedy Onyinyechukwu Okadike, secured an outstanding score of 370 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This impressive accomplishment highlighted Kennedy’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence.

His success was also attributed to the unwavering support provided by his teachers, parents, and the school management, who played a crucial role in fostering a conducive learning environment.

NTIC applauds hard work and support system behind success

NTIC expressed immense pride in Kennedy’s achievement, acknowledging the collective efforts of educators, guardians, and the academic structure that nurtured his talents.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to shaping future leaders and providing quality education that equips students with the skills needed to excel in competitive examinations.

Kennedy’s achievement inspires future scholars

Kennedy’s stellar UTME result has inspired fellow students to strive for excellence, reinforcing the importance of diligence and academic discipline.

As he embarks on the next phase of his educational journey, his success serves as a testament to the potential that can be unlocked through dedication and consistent effort.

NTIC extended heartfelt congratulations to Kennedy and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to his success story. The school remains dedicated to fostering academic brilliance and supporting students in achieving their aspirations.

See the student and score below:

About NTIC

Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) is a prestigious educational institution in Nigeria, established in 1998. It offers a well-rounded curriculum that integrates Nigerian and Cambridge IGCSE standards, fostering academic excellence and global competitiveness.

NTIC provides both day and boarding facilities, ensuring a conducive learning environment with modern classrooms, laboratories, and extracurricular activities.

The school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and discipline, nurturing students to excel in national and international arenas.

With campuses across six states, NTIC accommodates over 4,000 students from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing its commitment to quality education and holistic development.

Teenager from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges achieves top score

Legit.ng earlier reported that Izuchukwu G. Okafor, a student at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has achieved a remarkable top score in this year's Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) Okafor scored an impressive 1530 out of 1600, with 730 in Reading and Writing, and a perfect 800 in Mathematics.

The SAT is a standardized test designed to measure students' skills in Critical Reading, Math, and Writing.In a congratulatory message, NTIC Managing Director Fevzullah Bilgin attributed Okafor's outstanding performance to his diligence and commitment.

Speaking on academic excellence, a Nigerian lady Ogunlana Omolara Abiodun who recently graduated from Afe Babalola University told Legit.ng that to achieve academic excellence, one has to have a strong driving force.

