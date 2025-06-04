FG Announces Empowerment Programme, Mentions Those Who Will Benefit

The Federal Government of Nigeria has joined forces with Google to empower young Nigerians through digital transformation, expanding their access to global and local opportunities

This partnership, announced by the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, aligns with the government's vision of equipping youth with vital technological skills for economic growth

Through strategic investments in digital infrastructure, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Google aims to position Nigeria as a global hub for AI and tech talent

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to drive digital transformation and expand youth empowerment initiatives across the country.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, made the announcement during a courtesy visit by a Google delegation led by the Head of Value Education, Ms. Tanya Singh, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and private organisations, stating:

“This partnership with Google has become necessary to create meaningful impact for our youth. Relying solely on government funding may not be sufficient, which is why we are calling on NGOs and other organizations to rise to the occasion. This collaboration is a step toward realizing the vision of One Youth, Two Skills under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.”

The Minister also underscored ongoing partnerships with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and other relevant institutions to leverage technology for youth development.

Five pillars of the Google partnership

Ms. Singh revealed that the collaboration stemmed from a recent meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Google’s CEO in France.

She outlined five key pillars guiding the initiative:

1.Human capacity development

Investing in digital education and upskilling programmes will help Nigeria’s youthful population unlock new career prospects and contribute to national growth.

2. Building digital infrastructure

Google aims to establish a strong AI and tech infrastructure to support the government, businesses, and individuals in accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation.

3. Economic diversification

Google plans to create an enabling environment for emerging industries such as fintech, agri-tech, and health-tech, fostering sustainable development beyond traditional sectors.

4. SME support and entrepreneurship

Acknowledging the vital role of small and medium enterprises in youth innovation, Google is set to equip young Nigerian entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to expand and compete on a global scale.

5. Positioning Nigeria as a global talent hub

Initially focusing on Africa, Google has revised its ambition to establish Nigeria as a global AI and tech talent hub, ensuring young professionals have the expertise to meet international demands.

Investment in digital skill development

Ms. Singh stressed that long-term investment in skill-building is essential for Nigeria’s digital transformation:

“Across all five pillars, one truth stands out—we must invest in talent. Youths need not only skills but the ability to apply them in real-world contexts, whether in jobs or entrepreneurship.”

To support this mission, Google will make strategic investments in a Digital Youth Academy, digital literacy initiatives, and key Google-led programmes across Nigeria.

Federal government to empower 100,000 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has announced plans to train at least 100,000 artisans across Nigeria under the Skill Up Artisan Super programme, a key initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) confirmed that the programme aims to equip artisans with internationally recognised skills and eradicate substandard practices in various occupations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the South-West Secretariat of the Association of Nigeria Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT) in Akure, the Director-General of ITF, Mr Afiz Ogun, reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing artisans' skill sets.

