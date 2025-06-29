Sterling Bank's 'Beyond Education' Initiative Provides Paid Internships and Job Placements

Sterling Bank has expanded its 'Beyond Education' initiative, offering paid internships and guaranteed job placements to select beneficiaries.

The initiative will focus on providing graduates with hands-on experience in banking, technology, and other key sectors

This is part of the bank’s HEART strategy, which has already positively impacted millions of Nigerians through various development projects.

More incentives for scholarship beneficiaries

Sterling Bank has unveiled a new addition to its 'Beyond Education' initiative, offering paid internships and guaranteed job placements to select beneficiaries of its N2 billion scholarship fund, which aims to support 600 young Nigerians.

The bank emphasised that education should extend beyond merely obtaining a certificate and is committed to bridging the gap between university education and real career prospects.

The initiative will provide graduates with practical experience in areas such as banking, technology, customer service, risk management, and other key business functions.

Participants will receive competitive stipends, formal training, and mentorship from senior leaders within the organisation.

Sterling Bank's efforts reflect its broader national development strategy, known as HEART, which focuses on health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation.

This strategy has already impacted over 30 million Nigerians through projects like smart health booths in remote communities, upgrades to public schools, farm support programs, rural energy solutions, and electric mobility infrastructure.

Sterling Bank's "Beyond Education" initiative

Launched on Democracy Day, May 29, the 'Beyond Education' initiative continues to gain traction nationwide. Scholarship candidates will be selected from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a transparent process managed by community members and Sterling customers.

The first batch of scholarship award letters is expected to be distributed this month, with the recipients set to begin their academic journey by September.

Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, expressed the bank's dedication to empowering Nigerian youths to drive change.

Suleiman said:

“Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people, and our responsibility is to equip them to lead, innovate, and transform. With this initiative, we have created a launchpad for the next generation of builders and problem solvers. This is the work that moves a nation forward. This is the path we have deliberately chosen as an institution."

In alignment with its commitment to impactful change, Sterling Bank also scrapped transfer fees for individual customers in April, saving over N600 million collectively within three months.

The bank’s AlwaysOn initiative offers a N1,000,000 cash advance to eligible customers, providing them with a seamless financial safety net when needed.

Sterling Bank is now encouraging other forward-thinking companies to offer internships, jobs, or mentorship to scholarship recipients, inviting collaboration across industries to help foster a more inclusive and productive future for Nigeria.

