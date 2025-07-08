FCMB Assets Management Limited is looking for a dynamic and analytical individual to join its team as a Market Research/Customer Success Intern

The internship program offers exposure to customer engagement, data analysis, and market intelligence, providing practical experience while supporting impactful projects

Applicants must have a degree in Economics, or a related field, with 0–2 years of experience in a similar role and an understanding of customer service or market research principles

FCMB Assets Management Limited has announced that it is looking for a dynamic and analytical individual to join its team as a Market Research/Customer Success Intern.

This FCMB Management Internship Program is designed to provide valuable exposure to customer engagement, data analysis, and market intelligence gathering within a dynamic work environment. Successful applicants will gain practical experience while supporting meaningful projects that contribute to business decisions and client satisfaction.

Who Can Apply?

To be considered for the FCMB Management Internship Program, applicants must have a degree in Economics, Business Administration, or a related field.

Applicants must also possess 0–2 years of experience in a similar role (Client Services or Investment Operations), in addition to having a basic understanding of customer service and/or market research principles.

More about the role

Successful applicants will need to:

Support the team in responding to customer enquiries and assisting with service-related documentation.

Assist with onboarding new clients and maintaining accurate client records.

Help prepare and distribute investment certificates and related client communications.

Support Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by helping to verify and organise required documentation.

Assist in collecting and organising client feedback for service improvement initiatives.

Conduct basic desk research on market trends, competitor activity, and industry developments.

Assist with compiling data for internal use and presentation to senior stakeholders.

Support the preparation of slides, dashboards, and infographics for internal and external meetings.

Participate in brainstorming sessions and contribute ideas to improve client experience and service quality.

How to apply

To apply for the FCMB Management Internship Program, interested participants are expected to apply here.

