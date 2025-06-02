Securing admission into a Nigerian university is still possible, even with a JAMB score between 140 and 180

Many candidates successfully gained entry by using the JAMB Change of Institution option, which allowed them to switch to schools with more flexible cut-off marks

Several federal and state universities had high acceptance rates for students who made them their new choice during this process

If your JAMB score fell between 140 and 180, you still have a strong chance of gaining admission into a Nigerian university.

Many students took advantage of the JAMB Change of Institution option, switching to universities with more flexible cut-off marks to increase their chances of securing admission.

Top Nigerian Universities with High Acceptance Rates for JAMB Change of Institution

Several federal and state universities were known for their high acceptance rates, particularly for students who made them their new choice during the change of institution process.

Below were some of the top universities that welcomed such applicants:

Federal University, Dutse (FUD), high acceptance rate for JAMB change of institution

Located in Jigawa State, FUD gained recognition for its transparent admission processes. It accepted students with scores from 140 and above for certain courses, making it a favourable choice for candidates who opted for the change of institution process.

Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), flexible admission process

FUBK, situated in Kebbi State, was one of the most welcoming federal universities for students seeking admission through the JAMB Change of Institution. It maintained a reputation for accommodating students with diverse academic backgrounds.

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUSTA), science-focused programs

KSUSTA specialised in science and technology-related programs and consistently admitted candidates with JAMB scores starting from 140.

Many students leveraged the change of institution option to gain access to its courses.

Sokoto State University (SSU), consideration for low JAMB scores

SSU was recognised for its openness to change of institution applicants. Candidates with relatively low JAMB scores found opportunities here, as the university was known for being accommodating in its admission processes.

Taraba State University (TSU), wide range of courses

TSU provided options for students with scores between 140 and 180, ensuring that applicants with modest scores still had access to quality education. Its diverse course offerings made it an attractive option for change of institution candidates.

Adamawa State University (ADSU), strong admission track record

Located in Mubi, ADSU consistently accepted candidates via the change of institution window. Many students secured admission here after adjusting their university choices.

Bauchi State University (BASU), consistent admission flexibility

BASU proved to be a viable option for students with moderate JAMB scores. It maintained a strong track record of admitting students who utilised the change of institution opportunity.

Abia State University, welcoming transfer students

Abia State University had a reputable history of welcoming a high number of transfer and change of institution applicants annually. This made it a strategic choice for many students.

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), top choice in the South-South

AKSU stood out as a preferred university in the South-South region, offering quality education while admitting many students through the JAMB Change of Institution process.

Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), strong science programs

OSUSTECH catered to students interested in science-related fields. It maintained a particularly friendly policy for those with modest JAMB scores seeking admission via the change of institution process.

Plateau State University (PLASU), flexible admission policies

Based in Bokkos, PLASU offered a wide range of undergraduate programs and was known for its admission flexibility, making it an appealing choice for JAMB change of institution candidates.

Students who strategically changed their institutions to any of these universities significantly boosted their chances of gaining admission.

This option remained a smart pathway for candidates with scores between 140 and 180 who sought opportunities to further their education.

