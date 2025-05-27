Izesan Limited, a Nigerian EdTech startup, has written an open letter questioning CcHUB of transparency on its fellowship programme

The founder of the tech start-up is unhappy that he has been rejected three times with clear feedback

He believes the significance of its innovation meets the criteria for consideration and questions why it continues to be overlooked

A Nigerian education technology company, Izesan Limited has taken aim at Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), raising red flags about the selection process behind the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship.

In a direct and emotionally charged open letter released on Monday, May 27, the company accuses the organisation of sidelining innovative local efforts without explanation.

Over the past three years, Izesan said it has submitted detailed applications that showcase its educational platform for teaching African languages.

Despite demonstrable impact through partnerships with schools, government bodies, and cultural institutions, the company reports receiving no feedback or justification for repeated rejections.

The tipping point came when their latest application was ignored entirely, even as new fellows were announced online.

The letter reads:

."Each time, we submitted a well-thought-out application reflecting the strides we’ve made in delivering high-quality, culturally relevant, multilingual education through technology. Each time, we were met with radio silence, vague platitudes, or rejections without explanation."

Izesan claims it was initially interviewed for the program’s inaugural cohort but received no further communication before learning of its rejection via email.

Subsequent applications, the company says, were either ignored or rejected without feedback.

Izesan believes that the startup aligned more closely with the program’s goals, including CcHUB’s Global Literacy Pledge.

The Lagos-based startup, which says it is fully bootstrapped, highlighted its partnerships with institutions such as the American International School of Abuja, state governments, and international stakeholders including UNESCO.

The company has focused on revitalising indigenous African languages through digital education tools.

It added:

We are not just building an app. We are restoring dignity to African languages. We are empowering students and teachers alike. We are helping Africa teach itself in its own voice.

When organizations like CcHUB tout themselves as enablers of innovation, it raises a fundamental question: Whose innovation are you enabling? Are we looking for polished pitch decks from already-connected startups, or are we committed to supporting truly African solutions to African problems even when they come without foreign funding?"

CcHUB, a well-respected tech innovation centre with programs across Nigeria, Kenya, and Rwanda, is the Nigerian implementation partner for the Mastercard Foundation’s EdTech Fellowship, a multi-country initiative aimed at accelerating inclusive digital learning in Africa.

As of the time of writing, CcHUB had not issued a public response to the letter.

The Izesan team emphasised they were not seeking handouts but rather transparency and accountability.

The letter concludes:

“We ask not for charity, but for fairness. Not for preference, but for clarity. We still believe in the vision of the Mastercard Foundation and CcHUB. But we can no longer stay silent about a process that, from our experience, has shown a concerning lack of transparency."

