Harvard University has strongly condemned the US government's decision to revoke its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), effectively barring the institution from sponsoring international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year.

On 22 May, the federal government announced that Harvard would no longer be authorised to sponsor F- and J-visas, a move that University officials described as part of a broader effort to undermine its academic independence.

The decision, which Harvard has labelled “unlawful and unwarranted,” jeopardises the futures of thousands of students and academics while sending shockwaves across the higher education sector.

Harvard condemns the government’s decision

In response, Harvard University issued a strong statement decrying the federal action as retaliatory and unjust. Alan M. Garber, President of Harvard, emphasised that the University had complied with all legal requests from the US Department of Homeland Security and rejected claims that the institution had failed to provide necessary documentation.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action,” Garber stated. “It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others.”

Legal action and support for international students

Harvard has already taken steps to challenge the decision through legal channels, filing a formal complaint and preparing a motion for a temporary restraining order.

While legal proceedings unfold, the University has assured affected students and scholars that they will receive full support. The Harvard International Office will provide regular updates as new information becomes available.

Impact on higher education and international scholars

The decision to strip Harvard of its authority to enrol foreign students raises concerns across the academic community.

Many universities rely on international enrolment to foster a diverse and globally connected learning environment. Harvard’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an inclusive institution and ensuring that “Harvard remains open to the world.”

Full statement below:

“Dear Members of the Harvard Community,

“Yesterday, the federal government announced that it has revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and stripped the University of its authority to sponsor F- and J- visas for international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year.

“The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams.

“We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available.

“The government has claimed that its destructive action is based on Harvard’s failure to comply with requests for information from the US Department of Homeland Security. In fact, Harvard did respond to the Department’s requests as required by law.

“For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday’s action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution.

“Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world. Sincerely, Alan M. Garber.”

