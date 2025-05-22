The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, escalating tensions between the government and the prestigious Ivy League institution

Homeland Security accused Harvard of fostering violence and antisemitism, leading to the termination of its student certification program

Harvard denounced the move as unlawful and retaliatory, vowing to support affected students while challenging the decision

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on May 22, forcing thousands of existing foreign students to either transfer to other institutions or risk losing their legal status, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, citing concerns about the university’s alleged ties with the Chinese Communist Party and accusations of fostering antisemitism and violence, AFP and Reuters reported.

Trump Stops Harvard University from Enrolling Nigerians, Other Foreign Students. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” Noem stated.

Harvard calls decision unlawful and retaliatory

Harvard swiftly condemned the decision, arguing that the Trump administration's move was illegal and politically motivated. The university emphasized its commitment to international education and pledged to support affected students.

“The government’s action is unlawful," Harvard stated. "This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission."

Growing tensions between Harvard and Trump administration

The clampdown marks a significant escalation of President Donald Trump’s campaign against Harvard, which has been a frequent target of criticism from the Republican leader.

The administration previously demanded information on specific foreign student visa holders, which Harvard refused to provide.

Harvard currently enrolls nearly 6,800 international students, making up 27 percent of its total enrollment, according to the university’s records for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Trump has repeatedly criticized elite Ivy League institutions, accusing them of fostering radical left ideologies and hiring prominent Democrats for key teaching and leadership roles.

Harvard to provide guidance for international students

Despite the crackdown, Harvard reaffirmed its commitment to educating foreign students and promised to assist those affected by the policy change.

“The university is fully committed to supporting international students and will be providing guidance on their next steps,” the statement read.

The situation remains fluid as legal experts and policymakers scrutinize the administration’s latest move.

Trump cancels Biden’s last minute pardons

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Donald Trump has claimed that pre-emptive pardons issued by President Joe Biden to members of the January 6 Select Committee and others are "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that the pardons were signed using an autopen, a device that mechanically reproduces signatures, and suggested Biden was unaware of their issuance.

The use of autopen by U.S. presidents is not unprecedented. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, presidents from Harry Truman to Barack Obama have utilised the device for efficiency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng