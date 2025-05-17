The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked reports claiming it inaugurated a committee to reintegrate BEA scholars into Nigerian universities

It clarified that the BEA programme is being phased out following a policy review, but ongoing scholars will continue to receive full government support

The Ministry urged the public to disregard false information and rely only on official communication channels

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed reports alleging that returning scholars under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) are being reintegrated into Nigerian universities following the purported termination of the programme.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry described the report, which bore the title “BEA: Education Minister receives committee’s report,” as entirely false and misleading.

The education minister says the current beneficiary of the program will finish it abroad. Photo: X/Drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

Minister denies reintegration rumour

According to the Ministry, the alleged inauguration of a committee to facilitate the scholars’ reintegration never took place.

“There is no reintegration committee and no plan to absorb BEA scholars into local universities as claimed,” the statement read, adding that the public should disregard the circulating information.

The Ministry clarified that the BEA Scholarship Programme has not been abruptly cancelled but is being phased out as part of a broader educational reform.

The federal government officially discontinued the programme following a comprehensive policy review that concluded Nigerian institutions now offer all the courses previously pursued abroad—and in many cases, with superior academic standards.

This strategic shift, the Ministry explained, is aimed at redirecting resources to strengthen domestic tertiary education and build institutional capacity across the country.

Alausa clarifies claim of returning scholars home

Despite the policy change, the government assures that students currently on BEA scholarships will continue to receive uninterrupted financial and academic support.

The education minister labelled as fake the news about the establishment of a committee. Photo:X/drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

This includes full coverage of tuition fees, stipends, and all officially approved entitlements until the end of their programmes abroad.

“All ongoing BEA scholars remain fully funded by the Nigerian government. Their entitlements are guaranteed,” the Ministry reaffirmed.

The Federal Ministry of Education also cautioned the public and media houses to rely solely on official updates released through its verified communication channels to avoid falling prey to misinformation.

Signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press & Public Relations, the statement was dated May 17, 2025.

The BEA programme had for years provided Nigerian students with opportunities to study in partner countries through bilateral agreements.

With the new policy direction, the government appears to be placing renewed confidence in its local institutions to deliver globally competitive education.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to transparent communication and sound policy reforms that reflect the evolving needs of Nigeria’s education sector.

JAMB lists states with most UTME malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had disclosed that Anambra and Lagos recorded the most incidents of malpractice during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a media briefing over the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that 80 individuals have so far been apprehended for various exam-related offences across the country. Anambra led the list with 14 suspects, closely followed by Lagos with nine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng