JAMB has assured that the rescheduled UTME exercise will not clash with the ongoing WAEC exercise

The examination board gave the assurance while responding to concerns raised by some candidates who have been rescheduled for the UTME exercise

JAMB recently accepted that there were glitches in the recently concluded 2025 UTME and rescheduled the exercise for 379,999 candidates in five southeast states and Lagos.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that was recently rescheduled will not clash with the ongoing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

JAMB made the assurance after some candidates expressed concerns about the possible time conflict that may happen with the rescheduling.

Why JAMB rescheduled UTME for some candidates

Daily Trust reported that JAMB had rescheduled the 2025 UTME for 379,999 candidates in five South-East states and Lagos State due to technical issues experienced during the initial exams. Affected candidates were notified via SMS and can reprint their exam slips for the rescheduled exams.

Some candidates who received the notification to resit for the UTME expressed gratitude for the opportunity to improve their scores. Lucky Onipe, one such candidate, said he was hopeful to surpass his previous result, which was below his expectations. Another candidate, Emenike, expressed mixed feelings due to the short preparation time but was grateful for the chance to retake the exam.

However, candidates from the northern region who did not experience technical issues during the initial exams have expressed dismay and demanded equal opportunity to retake the exam. They argue that the decision to reschedule exams for only some states is discriminatory and unfair.

Aisha Garba, a candidate from Kano, stated that many students in the north faced technical issues during the exam and should be given the same opportunity to retake it. Other candidates, including Mohammed Usman and Fatima Aliyu, echoed similar sentiments, calling for a fair and equal treatment of all candidates.

How many JAMB candidates are retaking UTME?

JAMB announced that a total of 379,997 candidates who sat for the UTME in 157 examination centres will be required to retake the test. The affected centres were located in two major zones: Lagos and Owerri.

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar, confirmed the development following a review conducted in response to mounting complaints from candidates. Many had taken to social media and various platforms to dispute their scores, claiming the results did not reflect their performance.

Candidates involved in the rescheduled exercise will be notified through multiple channels, including SMS, email, JAMB profile updates, and direct phone calls. The rescheduled exams are set to commence on Friday, 16 May.

JAMB released 2025 UTME results

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced the release of the results of the 2025 UTME exercise, which was conducted earlier this year.

According to JAMB, about 80 persons are under interrogation for various misconduct during the exercise.

The examination board explained that the suspects were arrested at different centers, while Anambra state has the highest number of suspects, which is 14.

