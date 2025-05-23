A woman called out the invigilator handling one of the papers of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

According to the woman, the invigilator came late to the examination centre as the paper was brought by 6pm

In the video, students could be seen trying to write the WAEC examination in darkness, with some making use of torchlight

A video trending online showed the moment some students reportedly made use of a torchlight while writing an examination.

In the video, the students could be dimly seen trying to write on their papers as someone shone a torchlight for them.

The WAEC invigilator reportedly came late to the examination centre. Photo credit: Getty Images/Alys Tomlinson, TikTok/@rubricnaija and WAEC.

Source: UGC

The video was shared by many social media platforms, including @rubricnaija, who posted it on TikTok where it garnered many views. The video was also posted on X by Sahara Reporters.

Students could be seen hurrying with their papers under the cover of darkness as some torchlight could be seen around the hall.

A voice heard in the video said the invigilator came to the examination centre by 6pm.

The voice said:

"Even during my time of lantern, we no use torchlight write WAEC. It's not okay! Paper that is supposed to start by 2:000. they brought it by 6:00. No light in the school. He is using torchlight to write WAEC in unity model school Asaba, state capital, not in a village o! WAEC must write exam by night. People are still writing, see them now. Writing by night. This is wickedness. Writing exam by night. They are supposed to bring this paper by 2:00. They stayed till night. He is collecting their papers that they should go."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students reportedly write WAEC by night

@AOchiawuto said:

"Oil producing state, if you see their King, he walks like he is moving on the air, in the name of Royalty. But he cannot use his position to speak to their state or federal government to do what is right in Nigeria. I’m fade up with Nigeria. The country is sick, very very sick."

@kraft_demo said:

"Parties, Hotels and clubs functions there than educational systems there..... What a shame."

@Jaynephfa said:

"No wahala provided they will use expo. System don baje, nothing is working. Let them be. Las las, everybody will be affected."

@dmjadel said:

"So there's no single parent that could provide a generator and fuel ? Typical Nigerian attitude to social growth and development. Everything must come from the government, even commonsense."

@Heneri_1 said:

"It's Normal in Delta State. In 2018/2019 I wrote post ume at Delsu, ole campus around 8pm without power. I slept in one of the class cos I couldn't travel back home after the exam ended around 11pm at night. It's a shame."

Man challenges niece to do well in WAEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has said he is going to give his niece a cash gift of N2 million if she does well in the 2025 WAEC.

The man, Niyi Omotoso, shared his own WAEC result showing he scored A1 in seven WAEC subjects when he wrote in 2011.

He said if his niece could finish the 2025 WAEC and return home with a better result, she would get the huge cash reward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng