FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it will organised another mop-up examination for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who missed their exams.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said 5.6% or 6% missed the examination for one reason or another.

Oloyede said the mop-up examination will be extended to those who missed the earlier exam due to absence.

He stated during a meeting with key stakeholders to address challenges encountered during the 2025 UTME exercise on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Abuja.

“We are also taking the decision that all those who missed that examination whatever the reason, the 5.6% or 6% that missed it we would not only mop up. Normally, we hold one mop-up nationwide for those with one issue or another. This time, we are creating a new mop-up. Even those who missed the earlier exam due to absence we will extend this opportunity to them.

“It’s not that we are doing something extraordinary. In class, you make up an examination when students miss it for one reason or the other. We just don’t allow abuse of that. So we will allow all the candidates who missed the main exam for any reason to take part in this mop-up.”

2025 UTME re-sit: JAMB announces date for release of results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB gave a fresh update on the date the results of candidates who sat the rescheduled UTME will be released.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said that the results of the rescheduled exams would be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Recall, that Professor Oloyede announced that 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the five states of the South-East were impacted by the UTME glitches.

South East Reps demand JAMB Oloyede’s resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the South East Caucus in the House of Representatives reacted to the 2025 UTME errors that affected the performance of many candidates.

The lawmakers called for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME and Prof Oloyede's resignation.

According to the lawmakers, Oloyede’s resignation would allow for an independent review and suspension of key JAMB officials involved in the glitches.

