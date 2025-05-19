Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the resignation of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

The Igbo lawmakers said Oloyede should be sacked based on the “catastrophic institutional failure” in the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

They also called for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME

The lawmakers noted that all five South Eastern states were significantly impacted by JAMB’s technical glitches that affected nearly 380,000 candidates.

As reported by Vanguard, the caucus, led by Hon. Igariwey Enwo, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The caucus said Oloyede’s resignation would allow for an independent review and help restore public confidence in JAMB.

“As a caucus, we are deeply concerned, as all five South Eastern states we represent were directly affected by these so-called ‘score distortions.’

“Over the past week, we have exercised restraint, hoping JAMB would provide effective remedial measures to address this catastrophic institutional failure—one that has severely shaken public trust and the confidence of students and families nationwide.”

“The caucus called for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME and setting a new date, preferably after the WAEC and NECO exams, to avoid disadvantaging students. They also demanded the suspension of key officials responsible for JAMB’s digital operations and logistics.”

The lawmaker argued that accountability must go beyond apologies, stating that JAMB’s action caused undue trauma to students and their families.

