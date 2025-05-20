The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a fresh update on the release of candidates who sat the rescheduled UTME

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said that the results of the rescheduled exams would be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Recall, that Prof Ishaq Oloyede announced that 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the five states of the South-East were impacted by the UTME glitches

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to release the results of 379,000 candidates who resat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The UTME candidates participated in the rescheduled exams held between Friday and Monday due to technical glitches that affected some students.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, says the results of the rescheduled exams will be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB rescheduled the exam following widespread outcry over mass failure during the initial UTME.

The registrar of the examination body, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, earlier explained that 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the five states of the South-East were affected by the UTME glitches.

As reported by The Punch, JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that the results of the rescheduled exams would be released on Wednesday.

“The results of the candidates who took the rescheduled exam will be released on Wednesday.”

Recall that the 2025 UTME candidates who were rescheduled for a resit after JAMB admitted technical glitches in some parts of the country have shared their experiences

Some of the candidates, like Chioma Marvellous Nnamdi, explained that the experience was seamless, unlike the earlier one.

While some of the candidates expressed optimism in having higher scores, they confirmed that the questions were simpler and direct than the previous exercise.

South East Reps demand JAMB's Oloyede’s resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the South East Caucus in the House of Representatives reacted to the 2025 UTME errors that affected the performance of many candidates.

The lawmakers called for the immediate cancellation of the 2025 UTME and the resignation of JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

According to the lawmakers, Oloyede’s resignation would allow for an independent review and suspension of key JAMB officials involved in the glitches.

The candidates sit for the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination between Friday and Monday. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

JAMB: Read more stories on 2025 UTME:

South-East senators blow hot over 2025 UTME error

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the South-East Senate Caucus condemned the suspicious JAMB 2025 glitch affecting Lagos and the South-East, blaming hateful politics and regional bias.

Senators warned against deliberate efforts to undermine the educational future of South-East children and called the glitch a threat to national pride.

While welcoming JAMB’s apology, the caucus demanded assurances that such errors will not recur, urging education leaders to prioritise unity and fairness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng