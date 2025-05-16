Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday, May 16, asked Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 candidates to check their results through the phone number used for registration.

Legit.ng report that alternatively, JAMB urged candidates to wait patiently till the UTME 2025 completely comes to an end to check their results on the website.

How to check JAMB results in 2025

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @millerrimo38704, had asked the foremost education agency to open its portal so that people would be able to check their results.

Replying to that inquiry, JAMB wrote:

"Kindly check your result through the phone number used for registration or wait patiently till the 2025 UTME completely comes to an end to check your result on the website."

JAMB quashes speculations of registrar resigning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB dismissed speculations about the purported imminent resignation of its registrar, Ishaq Oloyede.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, exclusively told Legit.ng that the rumour about Oloyede quitting was false.

