Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, will resume academic activities on May 19, 2025, after a three-week shutdown due to student protests

The management says power has now been restored through the national grid, and solar-powered boreholes will ensure stable water supply

All students are required to pay a ₦3,000 penalty to cover damages, with authorities urging patience and discipline going forward

The management of Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola (Main Campus), has announced May 19, 2025, as the resumption date for students following a three-week closure of the institution.

The shutdown, which began on April 28, 2025, was triggered by a student protest over poor electricity and water supply on campus.

Adamawa Poly students to pay fine after violent protet. Photo: FB/Emmanuel Gyadal John

Source: Facebook

The institution has since addressed the core issues that led to the protest. According to the management, reliable electricity and water services have now been restored.

School Management Responds

Speaking to a Legit.ng correspondent, Mr. Albert Matila, Deputy Registrar of Information and General Duties, described the protest as regrettable, noting that the school was already taking steps to improve the situation before the unrest occurred.

“The protest was a regrettable incident to the school because the management was making efforts to tackle the situation and unfortunately, the students reacted by protesting. However, the school has curtail and resolved the situation perfectly, because the electricity of the school is now connected to the National Grid under the Yola Electricity Distribution Company and there is a Solar system connected to the school boreholes that will be providing excess water. And also, we have 2 standard generators on a standby.”

Students to pay fine for violent protest

In a press statement released by the school management, it was disclosed that each student will be required to pay a penalty fee of ₦3,000 for the protest. The payment receipt must be attached to the student’s registration documents for the first semester of the academic session.

Mr. Matila explained the rationale behind the penalty:

“The management has decided that all the students in the Yola main campus are to pay the sum ₦3,000 as penalty of the protest in order to restructure the damages that the students caused during the protest.”

He further clarified that:

“The students came out in a massive number during the protest, but only 67 students were arrested. However, the 67 cannot be charged to pay the penalty, that is why it is directed to all the students as a means of punishment.”

The school reiterated its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment and urged students to act responsibly.

His Advice to Students

Mr. Matila advised students to concentrate on their studies and avoid involvement in social vices as academic activities resume.

He said:

“The students should know that the management is interested in giving them every knowledge they require and support them to become good citizens and anything that is against their interest will affect the management.”

He urged students to follow appropriate channels for addressing grievances and not resort to disruptive behavior.

“If they have any challenge, they should go through the right channels to complain and not to engage in any form of bad social behavior because, the previous protest has affected the school calendar, the school has been closed for 3 weeks now and that will also affect them drastically.”

He concluded with a word of caution:

“The students should always be patient in situations and to be quick in making decisions that will affect them afterwards.”

Over 50,000 residents apply for 4,000 Adamawa state jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa State government had launched a major recruitment exercise aimed at reducing the growing rate of unemployment within the state.

A total of 4,000 positions are being offered across multiple departments under the state’s civil service, with applications open to indigenes between the ages of 18 and 50. The recruitment portal officially opened on April 29 and is scheduled to close on May 13, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng