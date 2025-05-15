Oyo State Government has approved ₦4.5 billion in relief for victims of the January 2024 Bodija explosion that destroyed over 200 homes

The decision, made at an Executive Council meeting, follows months of pressure from affected residents, who say the support is overdue but welcome

While residents expressed cautious optimism, they also criticized misleading government statements and called for accountability in the ongoing investigation

Oyo state Government has approved ₦4.5 billion for the victims of the January 16, 2024, explosion that rocked Bodija Estate, Ibadan.

The explosion, which claimed five lives and left many others with lifelong injuries, also rendered many residents homeless and bankrupt.

Over 200 houses were affected by the explosion

Legit,ng has reported the victims and the leadership of the Resident Association as expressing disappointment over the delay in providing support.

Oyo state government responds to outcry

At the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, 2025, Oyo State Government approved the N4.5 billion to relieve the victims of their losses.

A statement by the Commissioner for information, Prince Dotun Oyelade revealed that Oyo State Government had spent ₦200 million to take care of the victims.

“This is apart from the over ₦200 million that the State Government had expended on accommodation, feeding, hospital and security bills following the tragic incident.

“Also, the Council approved the recommendation of the 10-man committee to revoke the Title of two properties off Adeyi Avenue, scene of the explosion, in the overall interest of the public and that the Government should build a monument on the location of the revoked land in memory of the victims of the tragedy.”

Government expressed disapproval of misleading information

According to Prince Oyelade, the Governor condemned what it described as deliberate act of misinforming the public with regards to the Bodija explosion.

“The Council frowned at the spate of disinformation, half-truths and mischievous lies being peddled by persons purportedly representing the Residents on the role which the State Government has played in the Bodija explosion saga.

“Council said such insinuations are unfair and mischievous and the Government will not be discouraged in taking its time to do what is just for her citizens.”

Suspects will be prosecuted

The Commissioner the suspects of the explosion will be prosecuted as efforts have been activated to prosecute those that have already arraigned in cour and also apprehend those at large.

“According to the Commissioner, Government will, through the Ministry of Justice, ensure effective prosecution of the suspects so far arraigned in Court, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects linked to the case but at large.”

Residents replies Oyo govt

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the President of the Bodija Residents Association, Mr Muyiwa Bangbose, described the Government’s step as a good development, saying it would give him some level of relief from being tagged as a beneficiary of hitherto inaction of the government.

“We are just appealing to them to use their offices to do good for the people. This is because it is like, you don’t know what to believe again. We have become disillusioned. It is like ‘can one still say the truth again?’

“We are happy and not excited. We are hoping it will be as it was said. I read what they (the government) that we are doing misinformation and giving half-truths. With due respect, we wouldn’t do anything like that.”

Mr Bangbose expressed displeasure over disparaging statement used to describe the leadership of his community

“They described us as purported leaders of the community. I don’t know what they mean by ‘purported’. Are they saying we are just calling ourselves leaders?

“But, we are hopeful that we will see the end of the torturous journey of many people who are suffering.

“I am very happy for many people (victims), but we are careful not to be excited. I won't say we are excited, but we are happy.”

Governor needs to watch his team - Bodija president

Mr Bangbose, who expressed satisfaction about the government announcement of 4.5 billion Naira support, said the step has shown that the Governor is responsive. He, however, warned that some of the people working with the Governor are misinforming the Governor.

He siad:

"We believe His Excellency is a very decent and humane person, but we may not be able to say that for every player in his team.

Some people around him are colouring the story or misguiding him. The people around him are our fear. When the Governor speaks like this, you wonder what the intentions of some people are. For us, we have no reason to give half-truths or misinform the public.

Asking the President of Bodija Resident Association, Mr Bangbose, if he could go to his people and confidently tell them money is coming, he said he could not make an assurance yet, as he heard the information just like every other person, but believed that Governor Makinde is responsive.

"I cannot o. Yoruba will say there are some rain that cannot be relied on to plant a crop, or if you throw away water in your container because you heard of the rumbling of the rain, what if it does not rain?

"It looks like the government is responsive. We also heard the information as every other person, but we are hopeful that they mean what they said."

