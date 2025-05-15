The House of Representatives has reacted to the admittance of errors in the conduct of 2025 UTME by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

The Green Chamber has agreed to investigate the ‘technical error’ in the just concluded 2025 UTME

A federal lawmaker from Osun state, Adewale Adebayo, passed the motion during plenary on Thursday, May 15, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives has passed a resolution to investigate the technical error that affected the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reported that JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, admitted that the errors affected the performance of students during the 2025 UTME.

House of Reps to probe ‘technical error’ in 2025 UTME. Photo credit: House of Representatives/JAMB

Source: Facebook

Hon. Adewale Adebayo from Osun State sponsored the motion during plenary on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

As reported by TheCable, Adebayo said many Nigerians suffered losses while travelling long distances to their UTME examination centres.

The green chamber unanimously adopted the motion when it was subjected to a voice vote by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

A lawmaker from Katsina state, Sada Soli, urged the house to commend Prof Ishaq Oloyede for admitting the technical error and apologising to Nigerians.

Soli said Prof Oloyede has “demonstrated integrity” and increased the board’s revenue since he was appointed into office.

However, Abbas said it is up to the committee investigation to decide whether or not to commend the JAMB registrar.

The house also asked JAMB to release the results of under-16 students who participated in the examination.

The lawmakers urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to establish CTB centres across all LGAs in the country.

UTME errors: JAMB told 2 steps to take

Recall that the National Orientation Agency (NOA) called for further actions after JAMB admitted to 2025 UTME errors.

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, mentioned two steps JAMB must take after recognising the mistakes.

Mallam Onilu said JAMB must consider appropriate compensation for the affected candidates to mitigate the stress and anxiety.

“JAMB did not say "go to court", says Chidoka

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka, threw a jibe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chidoka commended JAMB for admitting its errors and apologising to the UTME candidates.

He hailed Professor Oloyede for not resorting to the all-too-familiar refrain of “Go to court” when Nigerians called for a review of the results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng