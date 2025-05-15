Former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka, has thrown a jibe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Chidoka commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admitting its errors and apologising to the UTME candidates

He hailed Professor Ishaq Oloyede for not resorting to the all-too-familiar refrain of “Go to court” when Nigerians called for a review of the results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka, has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for apologizing for errors in the 2025 UTME.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB admitted to errors that affected the performance of candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Osita Chidoka commends JAMB for admitting errors and apologising to Nigerians. Photo credit: @osita_chidoka/JAMB

Source: UGC

Chidoka hailed JAMB for not resorting to the “Go to court” statement like other government agencies.

The former minister said Prof Oloyede listened to the people's complaints and subjected JAMB’s internal processes to external review.

He stated this via his X handle @osita_chidoka on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

“I commend JAMB for its consistent commitment to upholding institutional integrity. Unlike many other public agencies, JAMB did not resort to the all-too-familiar refrain of “Go to court.” Instead, it acknowledged its shortcomings, invited critical stakeholders for dialogue, and subjected its internal processes to external review.

“To the students affected, I extend my solidarity and best wishes for the upcoming retest. You are not alone.

“At the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, we will continue to use data and evidence to hold institutions accountable, spotlight governance failures, and call out those responsible.”

Nigerians react as JAMB admits to UTME error

@featymoh

Many Nigerian government establishments would charasterically have denied or insisted on being on the right! What JAMB under the current leadership has done is quite exceptional in our environment! I think we should appreciate their owning up....that's what it should be!

@codshalom77

This is highly commendable for the Jamb DG… It shows he is of a good and professional character! The federal govt should indeed borrow a leaf from him in taking responsibility for their disastrous policies!

@Royal_Citizens

No, he should resign or get sacked. It’s the honorable thing to do. He along with whoever/team responsible for that failure.

@Whitfield_uche

So no one will resign?

You call this commendable?

@ajaeroc

Indeed, this admission of error by JAMB underscores how much INEC failed Nigerians and, consequently, the need to overhaul it.

JAMB has thrown the gauntlet at INEC. Can INEC now tell us what the glitch was about and why it only affected the Presidential elections?

@waxdigitals

Respect to JAMB for not doing the usual "Go to court" talk. At least this time, they admitted fault and are trying to fix things. That’s rare in Naija.

But truth be told, an apology is not enough — this shouldn't have happened in the first place. Next time, test your systems well before any exam. Students no be guinea pigs.

JAMB must also punish whoever caused this mess, so we don’t keep repeating the same wahala every year.

2025 UTME candidates seek total cancellation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB was urged to cancel the 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Some 2025 UTME candidates made the call after JAMB admitted that its errors affected the performances of candidates.

Legit.ng reports that Professor Oloyede apologised to UTME candidates and their parents for the errors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng