The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called for further actions after JAMB admitted to 2025 UTME errors

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, mentioned two steps JAMB must take after recognising the mistakes

Mallam Onilu said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) must consider appropriate compensation for the affected candidates

FCT, Abuja - The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its exceptional transparency and accountability in admitting errors in the 2025 UTME.

NOA said JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede’s act of leadership reflects a deep sense of institutional responsibility.

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this while reacting to the scandal that followed the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mallam Onilu said Prof. Oloyede demonstrated the kind of integrity and courage that public leadership demands.

He said Professor Oloyede’s action aligns with the principles of the National Values Charter (NVC), which encourages public institutions to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

However, he urged JAMB to proceed to the redemption and restitution stages after recognizing the errors.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Odenyi, the deputy director, Media and Communication, via the NOA X handle @NOA_Nigeria on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Mallam Onilu called on JAMB to go a step further by initiating remedial measures that directly address the concerns of candidates, parents, and other stakeholders affected by the errors.

“While recognition of mistakes is the first step, redemption and restitution are other necessary steps to be taken.

Having decided to provide another opportunity to the candidates as a way of redeeming the errors, it is imperative that JAMB considers appropriate compensation to mitigate the stress and anxiety these candidates may have suffered,"

Nigerians react as JAMB admits 2025 UTME errors

@EkpedemeUkpong

What stupid transparency,if Nigerians didn't shout and complain,they would have covered it up and move on like nothing happen, please if you don't have nothing to do just shurrap,he should resign simple and all the heads in that organization should follow suit.

@michadeloxz

Jamb should investigate the cause of the glitch and sack whosoever didn't do his/her job. That person is working to stain the good work of Prof Ishaq Oloyede. Forget about ethnic sentiment, sack the perpetrators.

@bmoImmanuel

Yes, after recognition of error is the need for #redemptionNOW and restitution for error made.

@ogbuaguvic

Anything short of resignation of the jamb board is unacceptable.

@Taju2105

Professor Ishaq has shown a rare courage in admitting JAMB's errors. May Allah guide him and preserve him. May he continue to be a good example in standing for his values.

“JAMB did not say "go to court", says Chidoka

Recall that a former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka, threw a jibe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chidoka commended JAMB for admitting its errors and apologising to the UTME candidates.

He hailed Professor Ishaq Oloyede for not resorting to the all-too-familiar refrain of “Go to court” when Nigerians called for a review of the results.

2025 UTME candidates seek total cancellation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB was urged to cancel the 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Some 2025 UTME candidates made the call after JAMB admitted that its errors affected the performances of candidates.

Legit.ng reports that Professor Oloyede apologised to UTME candidates and their parents for the errors.

