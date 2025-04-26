The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has strongly denied reports that it assigned candidates to exam centres outside their selected towns

JAMB, in a statement on Saturday, emphasised that candidates choose their preferred exam towns during registration, and the Board strictly assigns centres within those towns

The Board challenged the public to present evidence of any deviation within 96 hours, offering a financial reward for verifiable proof

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked rumours suggesting that it posts candidates to exam centres outside the towns they selected.

JAMB warns against misinformation

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, clarified that candidates are always assigned to centres within their chosen towns based on available Computer-Based Test (CBT) facilities.

According to the statement shared on JAMB's website on X, Benjamin emphasised that the Board prioritises candidates’ convenience, ensuring that their examination locations align with their preferences among listed options.

He stressed that candidates retain the right to choose their exam towns, and JAMB strictly adheres to those choices when making centre assignments.

JAMB offers cash reward for proof

“It is our firm belief that some parents are continually being deceived, misled, and defrauded by their wards and some secondary school proprietors who perpetuate this falsehood.

“Let it be unequivocally clear: at the time of registration, candidates have the right to select their preferred examination town. JAMB subsequently assigns them to a centre within the selected town.

“The baseless claim that candidates are posted to towns different from their choices is erroneous, malicious, and aimed solely at tarnishing the Board’s reputation. It does not happen.

“The Board therefore challenges this false yet popular narrative by offering a handsome financial reward to anyone who can provide authentic proof of even one candidate who has been posted outside their chosen town,” he said.

Benjamin added that, to ensure transparency and to avoid “being a judge in one’s own case”, such proof should, within the next 96 hours, be sent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission WhatsApp number: 08056003030.

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB arrested 27 impersonators during the 2025 UTME and handed them over to the police for prosecution.

The board also delisted four CBT centres over technical failures, urging affected candidates to reprint their exam slips for new venues and dates.

Meanwhile, JAMB addressed and apologised for a hijab-related incident at Caleb University, blaming an overzealous security officer.

Read more about JAMB here:

JAMB kicks off 2025 UTME nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began at various Computer-Based Test centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states of the federation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which monitored the development in the FCT and its environs, reported that more than two million candidates would be writing the examination nationwide.

JAMB adjusted the 2025 UTME start date to April 24, a day earlier than initially announced.

