Foremost Nigerian agency, JAMB, has released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

JAMB disclosed this in an official statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday morning, April 13

According to JAMB, over 200,000 candidates registered for the Mock UTME conducted across Nigeria on Thursday, April 10

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng recalls that the examination was conducted on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

JAMB releases 2025 Mock-UTME access codes. Photo credits: Jamb Official, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

JAMB: How to check UTME mock result 2025

As reported by The Sun, JAMB said candidates can check their results by sending “MOCKRESULT” to either 55019 or 66019 using the phone number (SIM) registered for the examination.

Guardian also noted JAMB's update.

In a release on Sunday, April 13, through its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB disclosed that a total of 200, 115 candidates initially expressed interest in participating; however, two candidates later withdrew, resulting in 200,113 registered candidates.

Of those registered, 73,844 candidates were absent on the day of the examination, and 88 candidates failed the biometric verification screening.

Consequently, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination, and the results for 115,735 of these candidates are now available for viewing. Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon.

JAMB said:

“The board acknowledges the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and regrets any inconvenience caused. These challenges are anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME. JAMB appreciates the support of candidates and parents in facilitating a smoother process.

“The mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the Board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarize themselves with the CBT environment. Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination."

JAMB releases candidates' results of the 2025 Mock UTME conducted on Thursday, April 10. Photos credit: Emmanuel Nelson

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, it called on all candidates to “continue making the necessary sacrifices to ensure a better examination experience that effectively serves their interests.”

Read more JAMB-related content:

Compulsory requirement for UTME 2025 applicants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said the National Identification Number (NIN) is “compulsory” for all UTME 2025 applicants.

JAMB, in its bulletin, said NIN is the first item that must be obtained by any prospective tertiary institution candidate.

The Ogun state coordinator of JAMB, Hakeem AbdulHameed, reiterated the board's stance that all applicants must obtain their respective NIN to be eligible for all operational processes with the board.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng