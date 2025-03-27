UNICAL’s first female SUG president gifts best-graduating student with N1m

The president of the Student Union Government of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Blessing Alims, has rewarded the overall best-graduating student

Alims gave the awardeem Moses Udofia, the sum of one million naira for his outstanding and remarkable academic excellence

Udofia graduated with a first-class degree from Accounting Department with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92/5.00

Calabar, Cross River state

Calabar, Cross River state - The president of the Student Union Government of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Blessing Alims, has awarded cash of N1 million to the overall best-graduating student, Moses Udofia.

Udofia, a student of the Accounting Department had the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92/5.00.

As reported by The Punch, Alims made this known on Sunday, March 23, 2025 in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The award was held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary and 37th convocation of the institution.

The UNICAL’s first female SUG president said the award is in line with her administration’s commitment to academic excellence.

Alims further explained that the award is also to encourage other UNICAL students to be dedicated and intentional with their studies.

“In line with my administration’s commitment to academic excellence, I have successfully transferred N1 million to the best-graduating student, Moses Udofia from the Accounting Department with a perfect CGPA of 4.92/5.00.”

The awardee, Udofia, said the award from the SUG is a testament to the fact that academic excellence is still recognized in Nigeria.

“I want to say a big thank you to the SUG President, Comrade Blessing Alims, the school management and every student. I also want to encourage others never to give up on their dreams."

