The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has made a historic move by appointing Professor Kamoru Olayiwola Usman, a Yoruba Muslim from Oyo State, as its Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

This marks the first time a person of Yoruba descent has held the position in the university’s history.

Announced by Acting Vice-Chancellor (Ag. VC), Professor Oguejiofo T. Ujam, on March 27, the appointment is part of reforms aimed at fostering inclusive governance and restoring academic excellence.

Commitment to meritocracy and national unity

In a statement issued in Abuja, Professor Ujam highlighted the university’s focus on merit-based leadership and national unity.

He stated, “The appointment of Professor Usman reflects our resolve to prioritise competence over sectional considerations. It is imperative that we sustain this culture of inclusivity and meritocracy to move the university forward.”

Dr Mansur Adebowale Saddiq was also named Acting Director of the Medical Centre, further exemplifying the commitment to excellence over sectional interests.

Professor Kamoru Usman’s academic contributions

Professor Usman, who succeeds Professor Urama, holds a PhD in Mathematics Education and served as Provost of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo State, from 2015 to 2023.

A distinguished academic, he is a fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria and an active member of several professional bodies, including the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.

His tenure as DVC (Academics) will last for two years, with the possibility of renewal.

UNN senate advocates ethical and innovative learning

During a University Senate meeting, Professor Ujam emphasised the collective responsibility of repositioning UNN as Nigeria’s premier institution for ethical and innovative learning.

He addressed the need to overcome sectionalism and divisive tendencies that hinder research and technological advancement.

The meeting was attended by key university officials, including Professor Usman and members of the governing council, led by Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo.

Global trends and experiential learning

Professor Ujam urged UNN to lead in global educational trends, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, aligning with the vision of Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who champions experiential learning.

Ujam assured the university community of fair and transparent governance to ensure UNN remains competitive in the global education landscape.

