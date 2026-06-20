Governor Biodun Oyebanji appealed to voters to remain patient as electoral officials worked to resolve reported BVAS glitches during the governorship election

The governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll and described voter turnout across the state as impressive

Oyebanji said INEC had assured him that technical challenges encountered during the accreditation process would be addressed

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appealed to voters to remain calm and patient despite reports of technical challenges affecting the ongoing governorship election in parts of the state.

The governor made the appeal shortly after casting his vote, while responding to concerns over glitches involving the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for voter accreditation during the exercise.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji casts his vote during the Ekiti governorship election.

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the conduct of the poll as reported by TheCable, Oyebanji expressed satisfaction with the process so far, describing the atmosphere across the state as peaceful and encouraging.

According to him, voter participation has been impressive, while residents have demonstrated enthusiasm in exercising their democratic rights.

"Everything is positive, and the election is going smoothly. The people are happy, and voter turnout is impressive," he said.

The governor acknowledged reports of technical difficulties at some polling units but urged the electorate not to lose confidence in the process.

"We are satisfied. However, I need to appeal to our people to remain patient with INEC.

"All of these technical glitches will be addressed, as INEC has personally assured me."

Source: Legit.ng