The first female President of the Student Union Government, University of Calabar (SUG) Blessing Alims, has appointed 50 individual into her cabinet

Alims said it is essential to have a strong and diverse team to implement her initiatives successfully

The student of Peace Studies and Conflict Resolutions is the first female SUG president in the university’s 49-year history

Calabar, Cross River state - The first female President of the Student Union Government, University of Calabar (SUG) Blessing Alims, is in the news for appointing 50 aides.

Alims, a student of Peace Studies and Conflict Resolutions at the Department of Political Science, was elected SUG President on June 14, 2024.

According to The Punch, she appointed 50 individuals for advisory roles in her administration because a tree cannot make a forest.

This was contained in a statement signed by Alim’s Press Secretary, Madueke Chinenye on Wednesday, August 7, the Punch reports.

“Just as a single tree does not make a forest, effective governance for a student body of over 42,000 requires a collaborative effort. It is essential to have a strong and diverse team to implement our initiatives successfully.”

The SUG leader said she needed a team to care for a complex institution like the University of Calabar (UNICAL) with over 20 faculties and over 110 departments.

Alims noted that the appointments were strictly voluntary and came with no financial compensation.

List of official appointment

1. CHIEF OF STAFF

2. DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF

3. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

4. CHIEF PROTOCOL OFFICER

5. DEPUTY PROTOCOL OFFICER

6. CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

7. DEPUTY CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY

8. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 1

9. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 2

10. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 3

11. SSA ON SPECIAL DUTIES

12. SA ON POLITICS

13. SA ON INTER-DEPARTMENTAL AFFAIRS

14. SA ON NGO MATTERS

15. SA ON SPORT

16. SA ON RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

17. SA ON GENERAL DUTIES

18. SA ACADEMICS

19. SA ON NANS

20. SA ON SOCIALS

21. SA ON WELFARE

22. SA ON SIGN LANGUAGE

23. SA ON HEALTH

24. SA ON INTER FACULTY AFFAIRS

25. SA ON SECURITY

SUG PRESIDENT'S MEDIA

26. SSA ON MEDIA

27. HEAD OF MEDIA

28. MEDIA

29. MEDIA

30. MEDIA

31. MEDIA

FACULTIES LIAISON OFFICERS

31. AGRICULTURE

32. ALLIED MEDICAL SCIENCES

33. ARTS

34. ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCE EDUCATION

35. BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES

36. BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES

37. COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES

38. DENTISTRY

39. EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION STUDIES

40. ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

41. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

42. LAW

43. MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

44. OCEANOGRAPHY

45. MEDICAL LAB SCIENCE

46. PHARMACY

47. PHYSICAL SCIENCES

48. SOCIAL SCIENCES

49. VOCATIONAL AND SCIENCE EDUCATION

50. SA FITNESS AND GYM

