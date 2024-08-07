Full List: UNICAL First Female SUG President Appoints 50 Aides, Gives Reason
- The first female President of the Student Union Government, University of Calabar (SUG) Blessing Alims, has appointed 50 individual into her cabinet
- Alims said it is essential to have a strong and diverse team to implement her initiatives successfully
- The student of Peace Studies and Conflict Resolutions is the first female SUG president in the university’s 49-year history
Calabar, Cross River state - The first female President of the Student Union Government, University of Calabar (SUG) Blessing Alims, is in the news for appointing 50 aides.
Alims, a student of Peace Studies and Conflict Resolutions at the Department of Political Science, was elected SUG President on June 14, 2024.
According to The Punch, she appointed 50 individuals for advisory roles in her administration because a tree cannot make a forest.
This was contained in a statement signed by Alim’s Press Secretary, Madueke Chinenye on Wednesday, August 7, the Punch reports.
“Just as a single tree does not make a forest, effective governance for a student body of over 42,000 requires a collaborative effort. It is essential to have a strong and diverse team to implement our initiatives successfully.”
The SUG leader said she needed a team to care for a complex institution like the University of Calabar (UNICAL) with over 20 faculties and over 110 departments.
Alims noted that the appointments were strictly voluntary and came with no financial compensation.
List of official appointment
1. CHIEF OF STAFF
2. DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF
3. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER
4. CHIEF PROTOCOL OFFICER
5. DEPUTY PROTOCOL OFFICER
6. CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY
7. DEPUTY CHIEF PRESS SECRETARY
8. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 1
9. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 2
10. PERSONAL ASSISTANT 3
11. SSA ON SPECIAL DUTIES
12. SA ON POLITICS
13. SA ON INTER-DEPARTMENTAL AFFAIRS
14. SA ON NGO MATTERS
15. SA ON SPORT
16. SA ON RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS
17. SA ON GENERAL DUTIES
18. SA ACADEMICS
19. SA ON NANS
20. SA ON SOCIALS
21. SA ON WELFARE
22. SA ON SIGN LANGUAGE
23. SA ON HEALTH
24. SA ON INTER FACULTY AFFAIRS
25. SA ON SECURITY
SUG PRESIDENT'S MEDIA
26. SSA ON MEDIA
27. HEAD OF MEDIA
28. MEDIA
29. MEDIA
30. MEDIA
31. MEDIA
FACULTIES LIAISON OFFICERS
31. AGRICULTURE
32. ALLIED MEDICAL SCIENCES
33. ARTS
34. ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCE EDUCATION
35. BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
36. BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
37. COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
38. DENTISTRY
39. EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION STUDIES
40. ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
41. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
42. LAW
43. MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
44. OCEANOGRAPHY
45. MEDICAL LAB SCIENCE
46. PHARMACY
47. PHYSICAL SCIENCES
48. SOCIAL SCIENCES
49. VOCATIONAL AND SCIENCE EDUCATION
50. SA FITNESS AND GYM
