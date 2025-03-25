President Tinubu has appointed Senator Binta Masi Garba as Pro-Chancellor of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state

Tinubu also announced the appointment of governing council members and principal officers for the new institution

Professor Muhammed Salihu Audu was appointed as Pro-Chancellor, succeeding Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of the pro-chancellor, governing council members, and principal officers of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 25.

According to the statement, Senator Binta Masi Garba was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council.

The president described Garba as a seasoned politician, businesswoman, and administrator.

"Senator Garba represented the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and served consecutively in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011," the statement read.

Members of the governing council

Other members of the governing council are Prof. Joseph Olurotimi Sanya, Mr. Efe Emefienin Emmanuel, Dr. Joyce Ogunyemi, and Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Ruma.

Principal officers

The principal officers appointed for the university are Prof. James Olugbenga Aribisala as Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Oluwole Olalere Dada as Registrar, Mrs. Adeniyi Rachael Ajayi as Bursar, and Prof. Isaac Oluwadare Busayo as Librarian.

"President Tinubu acknowledged the commendable efforts of Senate Leader Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele in advocating for establishing the new university in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

"He encouraged the appointees to leverage their extensive leadership experience and commitment to steer the university toward academic excellence, innovative research, and development," Onanuga stated.

Meanwhile, the new university will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

Otukpo gets new pro-chancellor

In the same vein, President Tinubu also appointed Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue state.

He succeeds Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami.

"Professor Audu is a distinguished academic and administrator with vast experience in Nigeria's university system.

"A Professor of Mathematics at the University of Jos, he previously served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he led transformative initiatives that enhanced academic and infrastructural development," the statement concluded.

