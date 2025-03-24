Former Senate President Senator Ameh Ebute and Enone Federal Constituency reaffirmed their support for APC, President Tinubu, and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia

Former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute and Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, also known as Enone Federal Constituency, have reaffirmed thier support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

A statement made available to Legit.ng disclosed that the endorsement came during a massive solidarity rally.

The rally, held in Benue South Senatorial District, saw thousands of constituents expressing their confidence in both the federal and state governments.

The event was organized by Hon. Linda Ene Agada, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Town Beautification, who emphasized the people's unwavering trust in the leadership of Governor Alia.

Massive support for Governor Alia

Speaking at the event, Hon. Agada expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming turnout and commended the Governor’s efforts in prioritizing Enone’s development.

"I'm overwhelmed with the massive support the Governor is receiving from my federal constituency. Although the Governor has made Enone his priority, we can see the tangible developments such as the Igumale-Agila road under construction, the Igumale-Okpoga road, and the Primary Health Care Centre in Ai-Oduh, Ogbadibo local government, among others," she said.

Hon. Agada further highlighted key political appointments from the federal constituency, including the first Chairman of Benue State Internal Revenue Service from the Idoma-Igede extraction, the pioneer Director-General of Public Procurement in Benue state, the Deputy Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly, and several commissioners and board members at both state and federal levels.

"This rally is to appreciate the good work the Governor is doing and to assure him that Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo people are ready to vote for him again in 2027," she added.

Senator Ebute rallies support for Tinubu, Alia

Receiving the rally participants, former Senate President Senator Ameh Ebute commended the organizers for their show of solidarity.

He reiterated his support for President Tinubu and Governor Alia, urging the people to stand firm against forces working against the development of Benue State.

"President Tinubu was my colleague when I served as Senate President. It is important to continue supporting the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, because of the anti-people forces against the progress of Benue," he stated.

"I want to assure you that your efforts are in order. We are 100 percent behind the government, I mean the entire Zone C. I specifically thank you, Linda, for making this rally possible because this is the first of its kind in the zone," Ebute added.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The rally witnessed the presence of several political heavyweights, including Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, the immediate past House of Representatives member for the constituency and former Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs in the 9th Assembly. Also present was Mr. Okoriko Aba, an insurance expert dedicated to community progress.

Other notable attendees included Hon. Fab Agada, former Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government; the Vice Chairman of Ado Local Government, Jane Ikese; and the Deputy Leader of Ado Legislative Council, Hon. Sunday Otse Ogenyi.

