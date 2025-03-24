Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has offered automatic employment to 54 postgraduate students who studied health-related courses in India through a foreign scholarship programme

Kano, Nigeria – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has announced automatic employment for 54 postgraduate students who benefited from a foreign scholarship programme to study health-related courses in India.

The announcement was made during a reception and Iftar organised for the returning scholars on March 23, 2025.

According to PUNCH, the students, who studied at Symbiosis International University in Pune, India, will be integrated into the Kano State Civil Service, with appointment letters issued through the Ministry of Health and the Head of Service.

Commitment to healthcare and education

Governor Yusuf highlighted the state’s efforts to improve healthcare services by retaining skilled professionals.

He assured the scholars of a conducive working environment, including the newly implemented minimum wage of ₦71,000 and enhanced allowances for healthcare workers.

Expressing concern over past scholarship beneficiaries seeking employment outside Kano, Yusuf urged the returning scholars to use their expertise to address critical health issues such as maternal mortality and sickle cell anaemia.

Continuing the scholarship initiative

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining the foreign scholarship programme initiated by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He noted that out of 1,000 beneficiaries sent abroad last year, 418 graduated from institutions in India and Uganda, with 68 students expected to return from India by April.

Among the 54 returning scholars, the group includes 36 medical doctors, 11 pharmacists, two anatomists, and a radiographer.

Academic excellence and gratitude

Kabiru Getso, Executive Secretary of the Kano State Scholarship Board, praised the students for their academic achievements, noting that some of the specialised courses studied were the first of their kind in Kano and Northern Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Dr Yusuf Abdulmalik Abubakar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Kano State Government for the life-changing opportunity.

About Kano governor

Abba Kabir Yusuf is a Nigerian politician and the current Governor of Kano State, serving since May 29, 20232.

Born on January 5, 1963, in Gaya, Kano State, he has a background in civil engineering and holds degrees from Kaduna Polytechnic and Bayero University, Kano.

Yusuf is affiliated with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and has previously held roles such as Commissioner of Works, Housing, and Transport under Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

